1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Starred once again for the Manly Sea Eagles against a disappointing Parramatta side. Was involved in five tries, setting up four whilst also crossing over for one himself.
2. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored 28-points against the Eels (3 tries and 8 goals) as he continues an impressive break-out season.
3. Matt Burton (Penrith Panthers)
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
Tries
Scored a try and set up two others in a late positional switch to the centres as he made way in the halves for the returning Nathan Cleary.
4. Braidon Burns (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Scored a try double in South Sydney's 30-point victory over the Gold Coast.
5. Bailey Simonsson (Canberra Raiders)
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Kept Canberra within reach, scoring all three of Canberra's tries, during his first appearance in six weeks due to injury.
6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
A real smokey for Dally M contention after another man of the match display over the weekend. Set up three tries and now sits on 23 try assists from his past 10 appearances.
7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Led Manly around the park with a strong kicking and passing display during his sides' 46-point victory.
8. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
Ran for 212 metres with ball-in-hand and completed 31 tackles.
9. Brandon Smith (Melbourne Storm)
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
All Run Metres
Ran for 132 metres from dummy-half, completed 34 tackles and scored a try. Showed grit to stay on the field at times after copping multiple knocks throughout the match.
10. Stefano Utoikamanu (Wests Tigers)
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a strong try in the first half and contributed over 150 running metres.
11. Josh Curran (New Zealand Warriors)
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Has consistently been one of the Warriors better forwards this season and proved it once more against the Bulldogs. Scored a try, set up another, ran for 175 metres and completed over 40 tackles.
12. Euan Aitken (New Zealand Warriors)
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Another solid performance in his new position. Running for 158 metres and completing 39 tackles.
13. Alex Twal (Wests Tigers)
Lock
Offloads
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Ran for 133 metres with ball-in-hand and completed 45 tackles during his 70-minute stint.
Interchange:
14. Talatau Amone (St. George Illawarra Dragons)
15. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
16. Isaac Liu (Sydney Roosters)
17. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)