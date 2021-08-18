1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles

TOM TRBOJEVIC
Fullback
Sea Eagles
ROUND 22 STATS
1
Tries
4
Try Assists
5
Tackle Breaks

Starred once again for the Manly Sea Eagles against a disappointing Parramatta side. Was involved in five tries, setting up four whilst also crossing over for one himself.

2. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles

REUBEN GARRICK
Wing
Sea Eagles
ROUND 22 STATS
3
Tries
186
All Run Metres
3
Tackles Made

Scored 28-points against the Eels (3 tries and 8 goals) as he continues an impressive break-out season.

3. Matt Burton (Penrith Panthers

MATT BURTON
Centre
Panthers
ROUND 22 STATS
2
Try Assists
1
LB Assists
1
Tries

Scored a try and set up two others in a late positional switch to the centres as he made way in the halves for the returning Nathan Cleary.

4. Braidon Burns (South Sydney Rabbitohs

BRAIDON BURNS
Centre
Rabbitohs
ROUND 22 STATS
2
Tries
2
Line Breaks
118
All Run Metres

Scored a try double in South Sydney's 30-point victory over the Gold Coast.

5. Bailey Simonsson (Canberra Raiders

BAILEY SIMONSSON
Wing
Raiders
ROUND 22 STATS
3
Tries
131
All Run Metres
4
Tackles Made

Kept Canberra within reach, scoring all three of Canberra's tries, during his first appearance in six weeks due to injury.

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs

CODY WALKER
Five-Eighth
Rabbitohs
ROUND 22 STATS
3
Try Assists
255
Kick Metres
3
LB Assists

A real smokey for Dally M contention after another man of the match display over the weekend. Set up three tries and now sits on 23 try assists from his past 10 appearances.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles

DALY CHERRY-EVANS
Halfback
Sea Eagles
ROUND 22 STATS
1
Try Assists
412
Kick Metres
2
LB Assists

Led Manly around the park with a strong kicking and passing display during his sides' 46-point victory.

8. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE
Prop
Warriors
ROUND 22 STATS
212
All Run Metres
3
Tackle Breaks
2
Offloads

Ran for 212 metres with ball-in-hand and completed 31 tackles.

9. Brandon Smith (Melbourne Storm)

BRANDON SMITH
Hooker
Storm
ROUND 22 STATS
34
Tackles Made
1
Tries
132
All Run Metres

Ran for 132 metres from dummy-half, completed 34 tackles and scored a try. Showed grit to stay on the field at times after copping multiple knocks throughout the match.

10. Stefano Utoikamanu (Wests Tigers)

STEFANO UTOIKAMANU
Prop
Wests Tigers
ROUND 22 STATS
151
All Run Metres
1
Tries
1
Tackle Breaks

Scored a strong try in the first half and contributed over 150 running metres.

11. Josh Curran (New Zealand Warriors

JOSH CURRAN
Second-Row
Warriors
ROUND 22 STATS
42
Tackles Made
1
Tries
4
Tackle Breaks

Has consistently been one of the Warriors better forwards this season and proved it once more against the Bulldogs. Scored a try, set up another, ran for 175 metres and completed over 40 tackles.

12. Euan Aitken (New Zealand Warriors

EUAN AITKEN
Second-Row
Warriors
ROUND 22 STATS
39
Tackles Made
4
Tackle Breaks
158
All Run Metres

Another solid performance in his new position. Running for 158 metres and completing 39 tackles.

13. Alex Twal (Wests Tigers

ALEX TWAL
Lock
Wests Tigers
ROUND 22 STATS
1
Offloads
45
Tackles Made
3
Tackle Breaks

Ran for 133 metres with ball-in-hand and completed 45 tackles during his 70-minute stint.

Interchange:

14. Talatau Amone (St. George Illawarra Dragons) 

15. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs

16. Isaac Liu (Sydney Roosters

17. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos

 