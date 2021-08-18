1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles ROUND 22 STATS 1

Tries 4

Try Assists 5

Tackle Breaks

Starred once again for the Manly Sea Eagles against a disappointing Parramatta side. Was involved in five tries, setting up four whilst also crossing over for one himself.

2. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)

REUBEN GARRICK

Wing Sea Eagles ROUND 22 STATS 3

Tries 186

All Run Metres 3

Tackles Made

Scored 28-points against the Eels (3 tries and 8 goals) as he continues an impressive break-out season.

3. Matt Burton (Penrith Panthers)

MATT BURTON

Centre Panthers ROUND 22 STATS 2

Try Assists 1

LB Assists 1

Tries

Scored a try and set up two others in a late positional switch to the centres as he made way in the halves for the returning Nathan Cleary.

4. Braidon Burns (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

BRAIDON BURNS

Centre Rabbitohs ROUND 22 STATS 2

Tries 2

Line Breaks 118

All Run Metres

Scored a try double in South Sydney's 30-point victory over the Gold Coast.

5. Bailey Simonsson (Canberra Raiders)

BAILEY SIMONSSON

Wing Raiders ROUND 22 STATS 3

Tries 131

All Run Metres 4

Tackles Made

Kept Canberra within reach, scoring all three of Canberra's tries, during his first appearance in six weeks due to injury.

6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

CODY WALKER

Five-Eighth Rabbitohs ROUND 22 STATS 3

Try Assists 255

Kick Metres 3

LB Assists

A real smokey for Dally M contention after another man of the match display over the weekend. Set up three tries and now sits on 23 try assists from his past 10 appearances.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

DALY CHERRY-EVANS

Halfback Sea Eagles ROUND 22 STATS 1

Try Assists 412

Kick Metres 2

LB Assists

Led Manly around the park with a strong kicking and passing display during his sides' 46-point victory.

8. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE

Prop Warriors ROUND 22 STATS 212

All Run Metres 3

Tackle Breaks 2

Offloads

Ran for 212 metres with ball-in-hand and completed 31 tackles.

9. Brandon Smith (Melbourne Storm)

BRANDON SMITH

Hooker Storm ROUND 22 STATS 34

Tackles Made 1

Tries 132

All Run Metres

Ran for 132 metres from dummy-half, completed 34 tackles and scored a try. Showed grit to stay on the field at times after copping multiple knocks throughout the match.

10. Stefano Utoikamanu (Wests Tigers)

STEFANO UTOIKAMANU

Prop Wests Tigers ROUND 22 STATS 151

All Run Metres 1

Tries 1

Tackle Breaks

Scored a strong try in the first half and contributed over 150 running metres.

11. Josh Curran (New Zealand Warriors)

JOSH CURRAN

Second-Row Warriors ROUND 22 STATS 42

Tackles Made 1

Tries 4

Tackle Breaks

Has consistently been one of the Warriors better forwards this season and proved it once more against the Bulldogs. Scored a try, set up another, ran for 175 metres and completed over 40 tackles.

12. Euan Aitken (New Zealand Warriors)

EUAN AITKEN

Second-Row Warriors ROUND 22 STATS 39

Tackles Made 4

Tackle Breaks 158

All Run Metres

Another solid performance in his new position. Running for 158 metres and completing 39 tackles.

13. Alex Twal (Wests Tigers)

ALEX TWAL

Lock Wests Tigers ROUND 22 STATS 1

Offloads 45

Tackles Made 3

Tackle Breaks

Ran for 133 metres with ball-in-hand and completed 45 tackles during his 70-minute stint.

Interchange:

14. Talatau Amone (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

15. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

16. Isaac Liu (Sydney Roosters)

17. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)