The newest rugby league video game has finally been released, with Rugby League 26 breaking an eight-year spell between appearances.
Here is how every top-tier team on the game rates.
NRL
Brisbane Broncos - 84
Canberra Raiders - 84
Canterbury Bulldogs - 84
Cronulla Sharks - 83
Gold Coast Titans - 82
Manly Sea Eagles - 83
Melbourne Storm - 86
Newcastle Knights - 83
New Zealand Warriors - 83
North Queensland Cowboys - 82
Parramatta Eels - 83
Penrith Panthers - 86
South Sydney Rabbitohs - 81
St George Illawarra Dragons - 82
Sydney Roosters - 84
The Dolphins - 84
Wests Tigers - 83
State of Origin
NSW Blues - 90
QLD Maroons - 87
NRLW
Brisbane Broncos - 87
Canberra Raiders - 86
Canterbury Bulldogs - 81
Cronulla Sharks - 86
Gold Coast Titans - 84
Newcastle Knights - 87
New Zealand Warriors - 79
North Queensland Cowboys - 86
Parramatta Eels - 82
St George Illawarra Dragons - 83
Sydney Roosters - 86
Wests Tigers - 81
Women's State of Origin
NSW Blues - 91
QLD Maroons - 89
English Super League
Castleford Tigers - 76
Catalans Dragons - 77
Huddersfield Giants - 77
Hull FC - 77
Hull Kingston Rovers - 82
Leeds Rhinos - 81
Leigh Leopards - 79
Salford Red Devils - 74
St Helens RLFC - 80
Wakefield Trinity - 75
Warrington Wolves - 83
Wigan Warriors - 83
Women's Super League
Barrow Raiders - 71
Huddersfield Giants - 78
Leeds Rhinos - 82
Leigh Leopards - 75
St Helens RLFC - 83
Warrington Wolves - 68
Wigan Warriors - 84
York Valkyrie - 81