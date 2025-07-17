The newest rugby league video game has finally been released, with Rugby League 26 breaking an eight-year spell between appearances.

Here is how every top-tier team on the game rates.

NRL

Brisbane Broncos - 84

Canberra Raiders - 84

Canterbury Bulldogs - 84

Cronulla Sharks - 83

Gold Coast Titans - 82

Manly Sea Eagles - 83

Melbourne Storm - 86

Newcastle Knights - 83

New Zealand Warriors - 83

North Queensland Cowboys - 82

Parramatta Eels - 83

Penrith Panthers - 86

South Sydney Rabbitohs - 81

St George Illawarra Dragons - 82

Sydney Roosters - 84

The Dolphins - 84

Wests Tigers - 83

State of Origin

NSW Blues - 90

QLD Maroons - 87

NRLW

Brisbane Broncos - 87

Canberra Raiders - 86

Canterbury Bulldogs - 81

Cronulla Sharks - 86

Gold Coast Titans - 84

Newcastle Knights - 87

New Zealand Warriors - 79

North Queensland Cowboys - 86

Parramatta Eels - 82

St George Illawarra Dragons - 83

Sydney Roosters - 86

Wests Tigers - 81

Women's State of Origin

NSW Blues - 91

QLD Maroons - 89

English Super League

Castleford Tigers - 76

Catalans Dragons - 77

Huddersfield Giants - 77

Hull FC - 77

Hull Kingston Rovers - 82

Leeds Rhinos - 81

Leigh Leopards - 79

Salford Red Devils - 74

St Helens RLFC - 80

Wakefield Trinity - 75

Warrington Wolves - 83

Wigan Warriors - 83

Women's Super League

Barrow Raiders - 71

Huddersfield Giants - 78

Leeds Rhinos - 82

Leigh Leopards - 75

St Helens RLFC - 83

Warrington Wolves - 68

Wigan Warriors - 84

York Valkyrie - 81