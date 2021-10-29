While there may be a lot of focus on Victoria and the running of the Penfolds Victoria Derby, there is still a cracking card at Rosehill on golden Eagle Day this weekend.

So, if you want to have a punt but don't know what to back and you don't have the time to do the form. We have you covered.

Race 1

Just Field- South Sydney

This doesn't need a whole lot of explaining. The silks worn for the rider of Just Field is basically a South Sydney jersey. The red and green sleeves are accompanied by a green front with a white bunny on the front.

Race 3

All Formidable-Penrith

One of Penrith's greatest strengths over recent years has been their ability to play as a team and work as a unit. While they have their superstars, they haven't been reliant on that. Everyone has been more than formidable.

Race 4

Highly Desired- Melbourne Storm

Storm fans will be well aware of the long line of clubs chasing hooker Brandon Smith and there is no denying how "highly desired" the man known as "Cheese" is.

Race 5

Young Rascal- Canterbury Bulldogs

Nicho Hynes comes straight to mind when the word "rascal" appears. His cheeky grin gives off some real rascally vibes as well. He is a star no doubt and Dogs fans can celebrate his arrival early with a bet here.

Race 6

Masked Crusader- Parramatta

While this duo may not always get the job done for those following the blue and yellow, the one thing you can drop your hat on is that it will be an exciting watch for the neutral. The Eels and Masked Crusader don't do anything by halves.

Embed from Getty Images

Lost And Running- Newcastle

Knights fans would love to see the red and the Blue salute first and they could get their chance aboard Lost And Running. There is nothing better than seeing your colours flashing home first.

Race 7

I'm Thunderstruck- New Zealand

There's no shortage of Kiwi runners this weekend at Rosehill but I'm Thunderstruck is one of the better ones. Just like the Warriors, this runner has had to spend a large part of his season away from home as well.

Embed from Getty Images

Race 8

Star Boy- Manly

Tom Trbojevic is without a doubt the NRL's star boy. He took 2021 by storm and showed just why he is considered by many as the best player in the world right now. Manly have been treated well by their star boy and could be again on Saturday.

Race 9

Brookspire- Wests Tigers

Luke Brooks is reportedly going nowhere and will continue to do inspire Tigers fans across the country. Why not celebrate the good news and jump on Brookspire if you're a Tigers fan?

Race 10

April Rain- Canberra

Not much to do this one, the weather in Canberra in April and beyond is less than ideal and they get their fair share of rain in season. Raiders fans have made Canberra a fortress at times and the weather no doubt plays a part.