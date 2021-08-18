The Sydney Roosters aren't taking any chances as they continue to lock-down young talent and secure their future.

Just a day after signing back Newcastle utility Connor Watson, who started out his professional career at the Roosters, the Chooks are reportedly in negotiation with star forward Angus Crichton in hopes of extending his contract by a further two years.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald's Adrian Proszenko and Christian Nicolussi, the front office is engaging in fresh conversation with Crichton only a few months after extending his contract until the end of 2022.

The deal, which was struck in April, saw Crichton awarded $750,000 and another year in Bondi. However, even with this recent extension, the forward's future in the Eastern Suburbs seemed just as unclear.

The Roosters, like many teams, have faced a salary cap squeeze as of late and the uncertainty surrounding their future roster has been apparent.

This is also off the back of shock reports that Crichton is being hunted by Australian Rugby.

With Watson now set to join the Tri-colours in 2022, and many of the other young pieces re-signed, Crichton's signature on a long-term contract is the next crucial step.

The Roosters didn't need another impressive year from the multifaceted forward to earn himself an extension, but it did help.

ANGUS CRICHTON

Second-row Roosters 2021 SEASON AVG 31.2

Tackles Made 0.4

Tries 3.4

Tackle Breaks

While Crichton will finish the season having missed a total of six-games due to suspensions, the mega-star's strong form and the retirement of Boyd Cordner has all but confirmed his necessity to the Roosters sustained success.

The talks between the two are reportedly still at a preliminary stage, but both the Roosters front-office and Crichton's team are confident in striking a deal that will rule out any chance of him not only switching codes but tempting offers when the November 1 deadline roles along.

As the Roosters also look to lock-down superstar Centre Joseph Manu for the long-term, Crichton could look to the open market for more money, but is apparently eager to stay where he is.