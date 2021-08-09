The hits just keep coming for the Sydney Roosters, with gun back-rower and New South Wales Origin representative Angus Crichton confirming he will take the early guilty plea.

The second-rower, who has been in stunning form during recent weeks, will miss three weeks for a crusher tackle.

While the penalty would ordinarily have only been two weeks, the second rower's poor history at the judiciary, including a suspension this year which saw him miss the opening State of Origin clash, means he will spend three weeks on the sideline.

It means Crichton will miss games against the Brisbane Broncos, St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs, before returning in Round 25 for a one-off hitout against the Canberra Raiders ahead of the finals kicking off.

Crichton would have risked a four-week ban had he opted to fight the charge at the judiciary and lost.

ANGUS CRICHTON

Second-row NSW 2021 SEASON AVG 31.2

Tackles Made 0.4

Tries 3.4

Tackle Breaks

The 25-year-old's absence will heavily impact the Roosters on their run to the final. Trent Robinson's side are currently in with a shout at finishing at the top four, sitting equal on points with the Parramatta Eels, who have a tremendously tough run home, and two ahead of the Manly Sea Eagles, who have a far easier run home.

The Roosters' run home isn't all that difficult, with the Broncos and Dragons, but given the Sea Eagles' form, they may need to go close to winning every game to qualify for the finals.

Crichton's versatility being out, particularly given a backline injury crisis which will bring new recruit Dale Copley into the side this week, will hurt the tri-colours.

Sitili Tupouniua, who lined up at centre last week, will likely slot back into the second row for Crichton, with Copley his indirect replacement in the 17.