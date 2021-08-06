Sydney Roosters centre Joseph Manu will be off-contract at the end of the 2021 season and it's been reported that New Zealand Rugby alongside multiple NRL clubs are after the Kiwi international. Despite bulk interest from numerous organisations Roosters' coach Trent Robinson is certain that Manu will stay at the tri-colours.

Some potential reasons for Manu heading back across the ditch could be similar to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. The dream of representing the All Blacks on the big stage at the 2023 Rugby World Cup has been flagged. Additionally, the Warriors have been incredibly forward in displaying interest to the 25-year-old.

Robinson believes that Manu is different to his fellow Kiwi international Tuivasa-Sheck believing that his long history with the Roosters will become a significant factor for him in staying at the club.

"There's obviously lessons learned in how that went about. But that's life. Joey is a different guy to Roger as well. He's been here for much longer as well. Roger was only here for a couple of years before he left whereas Joey's been here a long long time now.

"Joey's always been important to us. Ever since he was a kid and came over here you can see what he means to us as a team.

"He's been a Rooster, he is a Rooster, and his family are Roosters as well.

"So we understand, it'd be mad if there wasn't interest. But we definitely want to keep him as a Rooster."

Moreover the Roosters must be mindful of their current salary cap condition as both Manu and Angus Crichton will become off contract at the end of the year, both of whom are of top priority in retaining as well.

However it's also understood that the Roosters will undergo a significant roster change with Drew Hutchison and Billy Smith set to extend their stay with the Chooks, followed by numerous player retirements.

Manu has been one of the best for the Roosters this season, scoring eight tries in 19 appearances to go with nine line breaks, seven try assists and 80 tackle busts.