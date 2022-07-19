The State of Origin period is fading in the rear-view mirror, and it's all roads ahead to the finals.

Here is all the latest in team news and rumours ahead of Round 19.

Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos

Parramatta Eels

Ryan Matterson will return for the Eels this week, although he is likely to make his comeback via the interchange bench. That means Jakob Arthur will likely miss out. Bryce Cartwright is also due to return though, so Brad Arthur could yet leave Ky Rodwell out of his 17 as well.

Brisbane Broncos

Selwyn Cobbo, Corey Oates, Payne Haas, Kurt Capewell and Patrick Carrigan are all due to return this week for the men from Brisbane. That'll mean Delouise Hoeter and Jordan Pereira drop out of the backline, while Keenan Palasia, Zac Hosking and Kobe Hetherington are left out of the starting side. Expect all three to play from the bench with Ryan James, Rhys Kennedy and Tyson Gamble to drop out of the side who beat the Titans last week. Cory Paix is also due to return, and will be in a two-way race with Jake Turpin for the number 14 jumper.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles

St George Illawarra Dragons

Moses Suli is in doubt with an ankle injury. That'll leave Anthony Griffin with two options. Either bring Max Feagai into the centres after some impressive NSW Cup form, or move Jack Bird to cover for the absence. If Bird plays out wide, then Jack de Belin would move back to lock after starting at prop last week, with Francis Molo starting at prop. Tariq Sims is due back as well, but would ultimately replace Feagai, with Billy Burns dropping back to the pine.

Manly Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles will be forced into one change, with Jake Trbojevic out due to coronavirus. Expect Toafofoa Sipley to start, with Taniela Paseka added to the bench.

Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters

Newcastle Knights

Both Dominic Young and Edrick Lee are in doubt for the Roosters' clash, which could see Adam O'Brien forced to scrape the bottom of the barrel. Tex Hoy could well be forced to play out of position, with other options including Brayden Musgrove and Chris Vea'ila if the duo are ruled out. Tyson Frizell is another in doubt for the Knights, while Simi Sasagi is also likely to miss out with a shoulder problem. Kurt Mann should be back at lock, moving Mitch Barnett to the second row while Pasami Saulo should come onto the bench if all of the in-doubt players miss out.

Sydney Roosters

Siosiua Taukeiaho, Billy Smith and Sitili Tupouniua are all set to miss out, with Taukeiaho the only one of the trio to return this year. Matt Lodge will likely come into the starting side, with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves added to the bench after being a late scratching last weekend. Lindsay Collins is back as well, which will push Nat Butcher to the second row to cover for Tupouniua's absence, while Luke Keary's return will cover Smiths' injury, with Joseph Manu moving back to the centres.

Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors

Canberra Raiders

Elliott Whitehead and Nick Cotric should be back this week, while Semi Valemei could also be fit. Jordan Rapana is likely to be rubbed out for two weeks with suspension, so Cotric will come straight back in for him, while James Schiller being out with an ankle injury could pave the way for Valemei's return. Whitehead would likely slot straight back in for Corey Harawira-Naera if passed fit.

New Zealand Warriors

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak will return for the Warriors, replacing Edward Kosi in a team that is otherwise unlikely to be changed, although Addin Fonua-Blake could move back to the starting side for Aaron Pene.

Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks

Penrith Panthers

Penrith will go back to full strength, with a host of Origin stars returning. All of Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Apisai Koroisau, Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo will slot back into the team, with Robert Jennings, Charlie Staines, Kurt Falls and Sean O'Sullivan to drop out of the back line. Mitch Kenny, Chris Smith and Matt Eisenhuth will then battle for bench spots against Soni Luke, Jaeman Salmon, Lindsay Smith and a returning Spencer Leniu.

Cronulla Sharks

Siosifa Talakai will be back after a rest last week, with Connor Tracey likely to retain his spot by playing on the wing after Sione Katoa injured his collarbone last weekend.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cameron Murray and Damien Cook will return for the Rabbitohs, pushing Siliva Havili and Davvy Moale back to the bench, with Jed Cartwright and Daniel Suluka-Fifita pushing out of the side.

Melbourne Storm

With Ryan Papenhuyzen's season done and dusted, Craig Bellamy must settle on a long-term replacement in the number one jumper. Nick Meaney is tipped to be it, although Tyran Wishart could also start. Grant Anderson could return as early as this week, where he would take Meaney's wing spot. If he is yet to be fit, then Will Warbrick could be in line for a debut.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans

Canterbury Bulldogs

Josh Addo-Carr's injury is believed not to be season-ending, but he is unlikely to play this weekend. Aaron Schoupp is back though, so should push Declan Casey out to the wing with the duo both playing.

Gold Coast Titans

Justin Holbrook has confirmed Jayden Campbell is due back for the Titans, but is unsure over how to slot him into the 17, with AJ Brimson impressing at the back last week in what was potentially the Titans' best performance of the year with Tanah Boyd at five-eighth. Kevin Proctor is due back and could come onto the bench for Herman Ese'ese. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui should start for Erin Clark.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers

North Queensland Cowboys

Valentine Holmes is due back, moving Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to the wing with Brendan Elliot dropping out. Tom Dearden is back to replace Ben Hampton too, while Jeremiah Nanai will start in the back row with either Tom Gilbert or Luciano Leilua coming from the bench. Thomas Chester should be the player to miss out.

Wests Tigers

Brett Kimmorley has confirmed he will persist with his new-look spine for the remainder of the season. David Nofoaluma and James Roberts are also due back, with Junior Tupou and Asu Kepaoa the two likely to make way.