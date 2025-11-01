Sydney Roosters boss Nick Politis has purchased one of Queensland's most famous pubs, the Caxton Hotel, in a deal reportedly worth $50 million.

The Caxton, which is a cornerstone of Brisbane's rugby league culture located just metres from Suncorp Stadium, has been sold by the Farquhar family, who owned the venue for nearly three decades.

The sale was recently revealed on a Queensland Government liquor and gaming register, with official approval still pending.

The billionaire businessman's company, SEQ Hospitality Group, already owns eight hotels and 20 bottle shops across southeast Queensland, including the QA Hotel in Fortitude Valley, Ashmore Tavern, Boathouse Coomera, Tree Tops Tavern, and The Plough Inn.

The purchase of the Caxton places Politis in direct competition with the NRL, which owns the nearby Beetson Hotel, formerly the Gambaro Hotel, named after Queensland legend Arthur Beetson.

The ARL Commission has spent more than $1 million transforming the Beetson into a “rugby league IMAX experience” sports bar, with plans to open ahead of the 2026 Las Vegas season launch.

First opened in 1864, the Caxton has become synonymous with rugby league events such as State of Origin and Magic Round, where thousands of fans gather before walking to Suncorp Stadium.

During this year's Magic Round, then-owner Ross Farquhar revealed the venue sold over 500 kegs of beer, equivalent to nearly 59,000 schooners, across the weekend, generating more than $560,000 in sales.

The pub can host up to 3,000 patrons across its multiple bars and car park area, and was packed last month as fans watched Reece Walsh lead the Broncos to a 26–22 NRL Grand Final win over Melbourne.

Though based in Sydney, Politis has long maintained strong ties to Queensland.

With an estimated net worth north of $4 billion, Politis continues to expand his portfolio across sport, real estate, and hospitality, and now owns a slice of Queensland's most iconic rugby league landmark.