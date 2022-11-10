The New Zealand Warriors are finally back home for good, and they've already confirmed that they'll be leaving Mt Smart Stadium to play at a number of other New Zealand venues as they look to thank the local community for their ongoing support through the challenges of COVID.

Though the club had advised the areas they would be playing, including Wellington's iconic ‘Cake Tin' and their first appearance at Napier's McLean Park.

They'll also be taking an extra game to Hamilton after the Wests Tigers confirmed they would be playing one of their home games across the ditch in 2023, and they'll ‘host' the New Zealand side at Hamilton's FMG Stadium Waikato.

MORE NRL FIXTURE NEWS

» Full 2023 NRL fixture list

» Pre-season fixture list

» When are every team's byes?

» Who does your team play twice in 2023?

» 10 must-watch fixtures in the NRL draw

The club will also take a pre-season fixture to another corner of New Zealand, with their trial game against the Melbourne Storm taking place at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

Now, with the NRL draw released, Warriors fans from across the country can prepare to catch a glimpse of their favourite team,

Pre-Season

New Zealand Warriors v Melbourne Storm

Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Feb 19, 2.50pm (AEDT)

Round 1

New Zealand Warriors v Newcastle Knights

Sky Stadium, Wellington

March 3, 6pm (AEDT)

Round 13

New Zealand Warriors v Brisbane Broncos

McLean Park, Napier

May 27, 5.30pm (AEST)

Round 24

Wests Tigers v New Zealand Warriors

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Aug 12, 7.30pm (AEST)