Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has made his opinion on the "people making the decisions" at the NRL known.

The coach has taken aim, blasting the NRL for denying Canberra Raiders' winger Jordan Rapana access to a suspension loophole that saw other Stars' sentences reduced for Brandon Smith and Reece Walsh.

"It is the Canberra Raiders copping it in the arse again," Stuart said.

He's got plenty of reason to be angry.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Raiders made a call to the NRL Integrity Unit before the All-Stars match to see if they could get a match taken off Rapana's suspension.

The answer - it can only benefit players sidelined for on-field offences. It led to the Raiders allowing Rapana to play in the All Stars game.

The Melbourne Storm's Brandon Smith and New Zealand Warriors' Reece Walsh are currently serving off-field suspensions. Smith, after he was filmed partying with a 'white substance' on the table and Walsh for being caught in possession of cocaine, both occurring during the off-season.

Rapana was facing a one-game suspension to start the season for a drink driving offence according to reports.

When asked if it was double standards, Stuart couldn't stifle his frustration.

“It is the Canberra Raiders copping it up the arse again...I am in disbelief and disgusted that it always seems to happen to us."

“We keep on copping it and copping it and it gets to the stage where you are absolutely fed up with it."

Stuart made sure to direct his fury at a broader 'NRL' rather than NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

“I mean, this has been going on for years, we just don’t get listened to. I feel sorry for Andrew who I have the utmost respect for.

“Andrew has apologised and said, ‘I am sorry, I cannot change the decisions that have been made’.

“He understands the inconsistencies. It is very hard to work in a business with the inconsistencies that the NRL have."

To make matters worse for Rapana and the Raiders, the star winger, who also spent time at fullback last year, copped a further two-game suspension during the All Stars game for a shoulder charge on David Fifita.

He will, however, be allowed to serve both suspensions in tandem, meaning he can return for Round 3. In the meantime, he will miss games against the Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys, before returning to face the Gold Coast Titans.