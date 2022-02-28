NRL stars Brandon Smith and Reece Walsh have been cleared to return a week early from their suspensions.

It will mean Smith is able to play the season-opener against the Wests Tigers for the Storm, while Walsh, who was set to serve two weeks, will be able to return in Round 2.

Walsh will now only miss the Redcliffe-based Warriors' opening clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons, before he returns to play the the Gold Coast Titans on the road in Round 2.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the NRL reportedly reached the decision after applications were submitted from both teams that they should be allowed to have the NRL All Stars pre-season match count as part of their suspensions.

Under NRL rules, players are not allowed to take part in any representative fixture while suspended of any kind, however, if selection was likely to be assured, then the player may have the match count as one in the suspension.

The Storm and Warriors lodged applications separately after the Rabbitohs were successful in having a match wiped off Latrell Mitchell's six-game ban for knocking Joseph Manu into next week during Round 24 last year.

The applications being approved come despite both Walsh and Lodge having been suspended for off-field matters, rather than on-field matters.

Andrew Abdo discussed the issue with the ARL commission on Monday, and came to the determination that Smith, who would have played hooker in the Maori side, and Walsh, who could have played in the Indigenous side, should both have the match count as part of their suspensions.

“I have given consideration to application by the Storm and the Warriors,” Abdo said.

“In making my decision I have considered eligibility, likelihood of selection and I think it is also important to align closely with the chairman of the judiciary to try to create as much consistency as possible between penalties that relate to the judiciary code and those that relate to off-field matters."

Abdo has also said that, in light of what has been described by some as a "chaotic situation" that the rules would be changed regarding this into the future.

“I have asked my team to simplify the rules in this are so we are able to present some proposed changes to the commission for consideration later in the year that will effectively harmonise sanctions between on-field matters dealt with by the judiciary and off-field matters dealt with by the NRL rules.”

The decision to allow Smith to play is a much-needed boost for the Storm, who were looking at having both he and Harry Grant unavailable for the opening round.