Melbourne Storm star dummy half Harry Grant has been found not guilty of dangerous contact at the NRL judiciary.

Grant was charged by the NRL's match review committee following an incident during Saturday evening's loss to the Cronulla Sharks where he made contact with Daniel Atkinson's legs after kicking.

Despite the fact the contact was marginal, and that Grant was not looking at Atkinson but had rather turned his head to follow the ball following the kick, Grant was penalised and sin binned at the time.

A clearly bemused Grant and his coach Craig Bellamy both pled for consistency in the post-match press conference, with Grant then slapped with a Grade 1 charge the following day.

The hooker could have accepted a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, but instead risked an extra $500 by heading to the judiciary.

A three-man judiciary panel unanimously found him not guilty on Tuesday evening at NRL headquarters however, with Grant now paying no fine and a clear line in the sand aroung what constitues such a charge and potential sin bin being made by the judiciary.

Harry Grant has been found not guilty. — Brad Walter (@BradWalterSport) May 14, 2024

Pressure on kickers has become a major talking point in recent times with some nasty incidents seeing kickers facing long-term injuries, while others have spoken about the need to not completely remove pressure on kickers from the game.

Grant will line up for the Storm this Sunday afternoon during Magic Round when his side clash with the Parramatta Eels in an attempt to get back into the winners' circle.