Adam Gee has been appointed to arguably the game of the weekend when he takes control of the Cronulla Sharks and Sydney Roosters clash on Saturday evening.

The NRL have confirmed all of its match official appointments for the weekend ahead, with Gee - rated the best referee in the game by virtue of officiating last year's grand final - in charge of the main course.

In the other big games this weekend, Todd Smith will control the Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos, while a potentially firey encounter between the New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers will be controlled by Grant Atkins.

Wyatt Raymond continues to grow his stature too, controlling the Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels.

Here are all the appointments for Round 11.

 2024-05-17T08:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
CBR   
   CAN
    #NRLRaidersBulldogs
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

 2024-05-17T10:05:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
MAN   
   BRI
    #NRLManlyBroncos
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

 2024-05-18T05:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
GLD   
   NEW
    #NRLTitansKnights
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Dan Munroe

 2024-05-18T07:30:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
CRO   
   SYD
    #NRLSharksRoosters
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Chris Butler
Standby touch judge: Chris Butler

 2024-05-18T09:45:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
SOU   
   NQL
    #NRLSouthsCowboys
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and David Munro
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Belinda Sharpe

 2024-05-19T03:50:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
NZW   
   PEN
    #NRLWarriorsPanthers
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: David Munro and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: Peter Gough

 2024-05-19T06:05:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
MEL   
   PAR
    #NRLStormEels
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Michael Wise

 2024-05-19T08:25:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
WST   
   DOL
    #NRLTigersDolphins
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Todd Smith
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Todd Smith
Standby touch judge: Belinda Sharpe