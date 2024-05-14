The Wests Tigers have been hit by bad news on the injury front, with both English second-rower John Bateman and outside back Starford To'a in for extended periods on the sidelines.

Bateman has played eight games so far this season for the Tigers, being used on both the edge and the middle. While his performances have been somewhat underwhelming, his absence will pose a significant loss of experience to a young Wests Tigers' team.

News Corp are reporting he will miss somewhere between eight and ten weeks with a pectoral injury.

Bateman sustained the injury over the weekend for the Tigers, with the club confirming on Sunday morning that he would be taken for scans. He has, however, avoided a full rupture which would have set his return time at potentially as far away as 14 weeks.

In the best case scenario, Bateman could be set to return in Round 18 and prior to the end of the State of Origin window where he could make an enormous difference for the joint-venture and their finals hopes as opposition sides struggle with players missing.

Bateman would have been expected to step up as a leader during that period given Apisai Koroisau is almost certain to be selected by New South Wales Blues coach Michael Maguire.

To'a meanwhile, in just his second first-grade game for the season, has been ruled out for an as yet unconfirmed period of time with a hamstring injury.

He was taken from the field less than quarter of an hour into their clash with the Knights, which wound up as a disappointing loss for Marshall's side.

It's believed the hamstring injury isn't as serious as Nathan Cleary's - which has ruled him out for eight weeks - but that he will still spend time on the sidelines.

The Tigers also miss Isaiah Papali'i this weekend for their Magic Round encounter against the Dolphins.

Papali'i and Bateman are replaced by Alex Twal and Alex Seyfarth, while To'a being out sees Brent Naden move into the centres and Solomon Alaimalo onto the wing, with Sione Fainu and Asu Kepaoa on the bench for the club.