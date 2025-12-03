Released Parramatta Eels winger Zac Lomax has met with a new club as he contemplates the next step in his future following the two-year delay of the rebel rugby union competition known as R360.

Scrambling to figure out the next chapter of his career, the NSW Blues flyer has been linked with boxing, MMA (mixed martial arts) and multiple rugby union competitions - Australia, Europe and Japan - but has yet to confirm his future plans.

Although he is set to earn a significantly lower salary than what he was on at the Eels, it has been confirmed by multiple outlets that he travelled to Western Australia earlier in the week to tour the facilities of Super Rugby side, the Western Force.

“Zac is in Perth to visit the club and meet key people. He's a standout athlete with significant potential," a Force spokesman confirmed to The Age.

One of the top targets of R360, along with Payne Haas and Ryan Papenhuyzen, a move to the Force would see him play in the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific competition and allow him a chance to compete for Australia at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

It is understood that the Force isn't the only team monitoring Lomax's future, with The Canberra Times reporting that the ACT Brumbies have also flagged initial interest in the Kangaroos star, having recently signed Len Ikitau and NRL-linked Tane Edmed.

“The Wallabies would look at him, for sure. Not too many blokes in the current squad have put up their hands. There are spots available,” former cross-code international Lote Tuqiri told Code Sports.

“Lomax would be successful in rugby union. He is great under the high ball, he's one of the best exponents in rugby league, he is a goal kicker, a big body, he's aggressive and has a kicking game.”

France and Japan are also options for Lomax if he decided to make a code-switch to the 15-man game for the next phase of his career.