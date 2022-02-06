Shaquai Mitchell's shot at a second chance in the NRL will receive a major shot in the arm with inclusion in the Indigenous All Stars squad, with the revelation that Jack Bird has pulled out of the game.

The brother of Latrell Mitchell was once in the same SG Ball premiership-winning team in 2014, however, Shaquai was eventually cut from the Sydney Roosters system.

Battling anxiety and depression, it appeared his shot at making an NRL squad was over, however, he played New South Wales Cup last year and has dropped an enormous 30 kilograms to buy himself a train and trial contract with the Rabbitohs.

It has been reported that he is a certainty to play in South Sydney's first trial against the North Queensland Cowboys in Cairns, and if he impresses, will get some game time the following week in the Charity Shield against the St George Illawarra Dragons, to be held once again in Mudgee.

Indigenous Coach Laurie Daley confirmed Mitchell would play the All Stars game this morning on SEN Radio.

“Yes, Jack Bird pulled out so Shaq comes in,” Daley replied.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing him play because I spoke to his coach last night Jason Demetriou and he said for a big man he has tremendous skill.

“I haven’t seen him play. I remember hearing and reading about him coming through the junior grades.

“He obviously had a little bit of an issue with his weight, but he has lost a few kilos while training with the Rabbitohs over the off-season.

“It is exciting because we have had three or four guys that have had NRL careers when they haven’t been under contract with clubs."

It's unclear why Jack Bird has pulled out of the All Stars game at this stage, while Mitchell's inclusion comes despite his brother Latrell being unable to play in the game due to a suspension he received at the end of last season, with two games still to serve this season.