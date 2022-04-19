Round 6 saw some incredible football, tight finishes and unfortunately a host of refereeing errors than have to be seen to be believed.

Here are 20 thoughts from the action we saw across five days of rugby league in Round 6.

1. There have been some strange, and awful, decisions this year from the officials but that "hip drop" tackle on Ryan Papenhuyzen takes the cake. It felt like the schoolyard where every time a player got hurt it was a penalty. Unfortunate but absolutely nothing wrong with it, as shown by the fact Cameron McInnes wasn't even charged by the match review committee.

2. That Zac Lomax incident from Sunday shows exactly why he isn't in Origin contention. He has all the skills in the world but is to busy throwing no look, flick passes - butchering a try - and jumping on opposition players. "A bit of fun" I hear the comments screaming. For the record that photo of Tyson Frizell celebrating the Origin win was Will Chambers just being in the commotion and not a player running across the park to cause trouble.

3. I completely understand the appeal in holding an NRL game in the United States but given the Eels and Titans have already played twice this season, shouldn't we focus on getting the draw right first? I'm not sure how NRL fans would feel about a season opener at 10 am (or midday depending on daylight saving) on a Friday morning.

4. Everyone assuming that the Knights are reportedly passing on Kalyn Ponga to sign Cam Munster... What, for a second, makes you sure Munster would even entertain a meeting with Newcastle? You have to think he'll either take a pay cut to stay at the Storm or move somewhere he believes he can win a title.

5. I'm a little biased but that Storm and Sharks game was one of the best games of the season. The quality and attack from both teams was next level. The Sharks made two errors all game yet still fell to the mighty Storm. Message sent from Melbourne.

6. Speaking of messages, how incredible is this Penrith Panthers outfit? They were five and zero coming into this weekend without Nathan Cleary even playing well. Safe to say Cleary played well this past weekend. They are still missing a few players - scary stuff.

7. I am convinced that Toby Sexton ran Beau Fermor back on side when that disallowed try was scored on Saturday afternoon. That should have set up a mouth-watering final few minutes. I am loathe to heap pressure on the referee but the video refs have 30 angles and high definition, slow motion replays and yet it's still a lottery. Do we really need a trip to the US?

8. Does NSW Cup not exist anymore? Fox Sports insist on ignoring the competition in favour of replays of shows from days prior. As I type this, prior to the Sunday afternoon game, you can't convince me there's more interest in a replay of a show than a live NSW Cup game. Saturday afternoon's game was a beauty.

9. On Friday night, I stayed up (way too late) to watch the first game and a half of rivalry round in the English Super League. We've already taken their Magic Round idea, why not this one too?

10. Ricky Stuart continues to avoid criticism despite his team massively underperforming and his press conferences continuing to become "the blame game". Canberra fans on social media seem to be losing patience but I guess it pays to have friends in the media? Poor Michael Maguire could use a friend or five.

11. This past week saw under fire halfbacks Luke Brooks and Chad Townsend make comments akin to "how many first grade games you played?" to respond to critics. I don't need to have played 300 games to realise neither are living up to their eye watering pay cheques. I guess only hotel managers can leave reviews and chefs can comment on food? Ridiculous stuff.

12. People need to stop looking at Supercoach scores when deciding on player performances. Everyone saw Tedesco's mid 50s score and agreed he was quiet on Sunday despite a game leading 150+ metres, six tackle breaks and zero errors.

13. For the record I 100 per cent agree with Newcastle pulling the offer for Kalyn Ponga if that story has any truth to it. Not for a single second this year has he played like he's worth over a million dollars. I'd really advise against players appointing family as managers too just quietly.

14. Damien Cook must have taken recent comments I made with regards to Harry Grant about being the best number nine in the game, personally. He was on fire on Friday afternoon. He crossed for three tries, an incredibly rare feat for a number nine, and made 34 tackles without a miss. Can't ask for much more.

15. Another player who reacted positively to negative comments was Matt Dufty. He was an absolute ghost last week and was rightfully called out for it. Against the Bunnies I thought Dufty was the Dogs best, especially early on.

16. Are Manly a better side without Turbo? No... but they're certainly a more well-rounded side.

17. What's going on at the Titans? I had them as locks to make the eight. For 30 minutes each week they look as though they'll live up to those expectations. Unfortunately the other 50 minutes they look like they have no idea. An 80-minute performance from the Titans looks untenable right now.

18. That game against Parramatta was Luke Brooks best game in literally years. Great effort. Maybe moving him to second receiver was the answer after all. Jackson Hastings sure can play football too just quietly.

19. The emotion unleashed by Michael Maguire as that field goal went over last night was something incredible. Never saw myself actively cheering on the Tigers yet here we are. Love an underdog story!

20.That Easter Monday game was an absolute cracker. That may have been the most entertaining game of the season. I laughed off all of the "this will be a great game" hype ads, fully expecting the Eels to run riot. Just goes to prove why this game is the greatest of them all.