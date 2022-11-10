The 2023 NRL draw has been released, with some clubs receiving what is perceived to be a dream run, and others copping what their fans will assess as the rough end of the stick.

A 17th team, byes, and the already inequitable distribution of playing some teams twice, and others once, creates what could be called an unfair draw.

But how has every team matched up for 2023?

Zero Tackle have ranked each team's draw on a sliding scale, awarding 16 points to play last year's minor premiers - the Penrith Panthers, 15 to play the second-placed finishers on the ladder and so on, all the way down to the last-placed Wests Tigers who attract just one point, and the Dolphins, who we have awarded zero points.

Here is the full draw ranking from easiest to toughest.

17. Canberra Raiders

Points: 168

Games against top eight opposition: 8

The Raiders, who snuck into the top eight at the end of last season themselves, come into the 2023 campaign with the easiest fixture list.

Two games against the Dolphins helps, but they only play eight games against last year's top eight opposition, meaning their only double up from the other seven teams who played finals football is the Cronulla Sharks.

They do play three of their first four games away though and have the Cowboys and Sharks inside the first month of football.

16. Cronulla Sharks

Points: 177

Games against top eight opposition: 10

The Sharks had an easy draw last year, but this time around, they have landed the second-easiest fixture list under the point-scoring system.

With the Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Dragons, Warriors and Knights all on their double-up list, the Sharks will fancy their chances of rising up the ladder again in 2023.

Starting the season with the Rabbitohs and Eels will be a stern test though.

15. North Queensland Cowboys

Points: 181

Games against top eight opposition: 10

The Cowboys are another side who finished in last year's top four, but find themselves with a relatively straightforward list of fixtures.

They will play the Dolphins, Titans, Warriors and Tigers as part of their double up list, while the Broncos are another side they will face twice who missed the eight last year.

Todd Payten's side will fancy their chances at the start of the campaign too with the Raiders, Broncos, Warriors, Titans, Bulldogs, Dolphins, Warriors (again) and Knights being their first eight weeks.

14. St George Illawarra Dragons

Points: 181

Games against top eight opposition: 12

The Dragons find themselves with one of the easier fixture lists for 2023, doubling up against the Titans, Tigers and Warriors out of last year's bottom four, as well as the Dolphins.

The Red V also avoid the top four from last year's competitions outside of local rivals the Sharks, meaning Anthony Griffin's chances of survival could receive a boost.

An opening round bye is followed with the Titans, Broncos, Sharks, Dolphins and Titans in the opening five weeks in a fixture list that should give a fair indication as to where the club is at.

13. Newcastle Knights

Points: 187

Games against top eight opposition: 11

The Knights - who are under plenty of pressure heading into the season - will be relieved to see a fixture list with only a couple of double ups against sides in last year's top eight.

While they will see the Panthers and Sharks twice, all of the men from the Hunter's remaining double ups are sides at the wrong end of the ladder, with the Raiders their other opposition out of the top eight.

The Warriors, Tigers, Dolphins, Raiders, Sea Eagles, and Warriors again should see the club be able to build some momentum during the opening six weeks as well. Anything less and it could be curtains for Adam O'Brien.

12. Sydney Roosters

Points: 191

Games against top eight opposition: 11

The Roosters sit just outside of the four-easiest draws for the 2023 season, and with a start against the Dolphins, Warriors, Rabbitohs, Eels, Storm and Sharks, will likely know where they stand after a month and a half of action.

Their double up list includes traditional rivals like the Dragons and Rabbitohs, while they also play the Panthers, Eels and Storm twice.

11. Gold Coast Titans

Points: 192

Games against top eight opposition: 11

The Titans are one club under all sorts of pressure heading into 2022, with Justin Holbrook likely needing a strong start to save his job after an abysmal 2022.

They certainly have received a positive draw, with only a couple of double ups out of last year's top eight to go with matches against the Tigers and Dragons to open their season.

10. Melbourne Storm

Points: 193

Games against top eight opposition: 11

The Storm have received a friendly draw ahead of the 2023 season, and while that list still sees the men in purple take on the Rabbitohs, Eels, Panthers and Roosters twice, the club will likely take those challenges like they do to every other one.

Their draw sitting outside the top eight toughest will be a friendly sight for the club, and if they can see off the Eels in Round 1, then an undefeated opening month could await with games against the Bulldogs, Titans and Tigers to immediately follow.

9. Canterbury Bulldogs

Points: 193

Games against top eight opposition: 12

The Bulldogs continued desire to charge up the table has received a shot to the arm with a draw that sits outside the top eight-toughest in the competition.

Double up against the Rabbitohs, Eels and Sharks will prove their toughest challenges, but a start which features the Sea Eagles, Tigers and Warriors in the opening month of football gives Cameron Ciraldo a chance to get his feet under the desk and build some forward momentum for the remainder of the campaign.

8. The Dolphins

Points: 194

Games against top eight opposition: 11

The Dolphins will be welcomed into the NRL with a draw that sits right in the middle of the road. Neither difficult nor at the easy end of the spectrum.

They will double up against all of the Queensland clubs, as well as the Roosters and Raiders out of last year's top eight, putting themselves at the easier end of that list.

7. Penrith Panthers

Points: 197

Games against top eight opposition: 12

The back-to-back defending premiers will have plenty of chances to challenge themselves throughout 2023, and while their score isn't as high as some other teams, they can't receive 16 points for playing the Panthers.

Two high-stakes matches against the Eels will headline their season, while double ups against the Cowboys, Storm, Broncos, Roosters and Rabbitohs will all present sizeable challenges.

The Rabbitohs and Eels on either side of a bye in the opening four weeks will also be tough contests.

6. New Zealand Warriors

Points: 198

Games against top eight opposition: 12

The Warriors have an enormous advantage in 2023 - returning to New Zealand on a fulltime basis.

Unfortunately, the draw has done the club few other favours, playing half of last year's top eight twice throughout the course of the campaign.

They also have a tough double road trip early on to the Roosters and Cowboys.

5. Parramatta Eels

Points: 199

Games against top eight opposition: 11

The Eels are coming off the success of the 2022 grand final season, and will have instant tests to see if they are still up to that level.

Opening their season against the Storm, they will play the Sharks, Panthers and Roosters in the opening five weeks, with the men in blue and gold set to be bombarded by contract stories off-field yet again.

4. Wests Tigers

Points: 200

Games against top eight opposition: 12

The Tigers have copped the rough end of the stick heading into the 2023 campaign with a difficult fixture list awaiting the battling club who picked up last year's wooden spoon.

A difficult list of fixtures will see the joint venture double up against the Cowboys, Storm Raiders and Rabbitohs, while they also take on potential improvers the Titans and Warriors twice.

A chance to build some momentum early on exists though with the Titans, Knights and Bulldogs in the opening three rounds.

3. South Sydney Rabbitohs

Points: 201

Games against top eight opposition: 11

If the Rabbitohs are going to make their sixth straight preliminary final, they will have to do it the hard way with the third-toughest draw this season.

The Roosters, Panthers, Sharks and Storm all appear on their list of double ups, as do the Broncos, while the Bulldogs, Dragons and Tigers are the other three.

A difficult start to the season will lay the measuring stick straight away too, with the Sharks, Panthers, Rabbitohs and Storm all appearing on their list of opposition in the opening five weeks.

2. Manly Sea Eagles

Points: 206

Games against top eight opposition: 13

This is not the news the Manly Sea Eagles and their fans will want to be receiving after such a dismal finish to the 2022 season.

New coach Anthony Seibold will have as tough of an initiation as you could possibly imagine, receiving the equal-highest score under the points system.

We are going to find out what the Sea Eagles are all out about early on too, with the Eels, Panthers, Rabbitohs and Storm all on their list of fixtures inside the opening six weeks.

1. Brisbane Broncos

Points: 206

Games against top eight opposition: 14

It's a tie at the top when it comes to the point-score, however, the Broncos are awarded the toughest draw of the 2023 campaign, playing six of last year's top eight twice.

The Broncos have a difficult fixture list undoubtedly, although to receive a benefit over the first three months of the season, barely leaving Queensland.

They play five straight games at Suncorp Stadium between Round 2 and Round 6 in a stretch of the season which should set them up nicely.