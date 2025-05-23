The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the signing of Bronson Garlick from the start of the 2026 NRL season.

The dummy half has been with the Melbourne Storm since the start of 2022, making 33 appearances for the club to this point.

The back up to Harry Grant at the Victorian-based club, he has had a number of games this year with the hooker out injured, and will likely play a number more throughout the coming State of Origin period, before being an option to feature off the bench if Grant is fit during the final weeks of the season and through the finals series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garlick, who made his club debut in Round 1 of 2023, joins South Sydney on a two-year deal for 2026 and 2027 where he will join Wayne Bennett's Top 30 and provide additional dummy half depth.

Peter Mamouzelos, who is the club's first choice number nine this year, has been joined in recent weeks by Brandon Smith, and now with Garlick to join in 2026, it appears one could miss the regular 17 for Wayne Bennett.

Despite that, the Rabbitohs' head of recruitment Mark Ellison said the club couldn't be happier to have Garlick - who is a Souths junior - returning to the Maroubra-based outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bronson has been a bit of a journeyman over his career but he has found his way back home to the Rabbitohs for the next two years and we could not be happier to have him coming home,” Ellison said.

“He brings over 150 games of senior football experience to us and can play hooker, second row or middle, so he also gives us versatility.

“He comes from a great family - his father Sean had the opportunity to captain the Club and his brother Jackson also played - and we can't wait to have him back in the fold with us over the next two seasons.

“We wish Bronson all the best for the remainder of the season with the Storm and we look forward to him returning to us for pre-season training later this year.”

There could be a world where both Smith and Garlick play from South Sydney's bench given both can play at lock, but Wayne Bennett will have his work cut out for him during the pre-season in making a decision.

Garlick, who has impressed at the Storm, was paid tribute to by the club's general manager of football Frank Ponissi.

“Bronson is the epitome of what it means to be a Storm person, committed, selfless, and always willing to put the team first," Ponissi said.

“While we're disappointed to see him leave, we respect his decision and know he will give everything for the jersey for the remainder of the 2025 season.

“He is a much-loved member of our Club and has earned the respect of staff, teammates, and fans alike.

“We thank Bronson for his dedication and contribution to Melbourne Storm and wish him and his family all the best as they return to Sydney.”