Sydney Roosters chairman Nick Politis has shared strong reservations about the NRL adopting a draft system similar to the AFL's, warning that such a move could disrupt the league's current player development pathways.

Politis, a billionaire businessman and influential voice in rugby league, believes that a player draft is unnecessary given the existing salary cap, which he argues already ensures a balanced distribution of talent.

Reflecting on the failed attempt to introduce a draft in the 1990s, he told the Daily Telegraph, “It's like communism in rugby league…The salary cap does a good job of equalising talent, and the game already has good pathways. I'm happy with the current system."

The proposal for a draft and an under-21s competition is currently under consideration by the NRL Pathways Steering Committee (PSC).

This committee includes key figures such as Queensland Rugby League head Ben Ikin, Penrith's football chief Matt Cameron, Melbourne Storm's general manager Frank Ponissi, and Roosters coach Trent Robinson, all tasked with evaluating how to strengthen development programs across the league.

Politis' cautionary stance references the 1991 case involving Terry Hill, a young player who, after initially signing with Wests, was forced to join Eastern Suburbs under the league's early draft rules.

Hill challenged this in court, arguing it restricted his right to work, and the High Court ultimately ruled in his favour, shutting down the draft system.

South Sydney CEO Blake Solly also expressed concerns, noting that the current grassroots structure enables clubs to build loyalty with homegrown talent, creating one-club heroes like John Sutton and Cameron Murray.

“Until we see the Pathways Committee's recommendations, it's difficult to comment, but the grassroots model works well,” Solly stated.

Meanwhile, former Queensland and dual-code international Mat Rogers has advocated for a senior draft rather than a rookie one.

Rogers contends that this could prevent players from signing with rival clubs years in advance, eliminating the awkwardness of a player committed to one team having to continue competing for another.

“I hate the current system,” he said on SEN radio.

“The fact that players can sign for a rival team yet play another year with their current club is disruptive. We need to explore different options.”

The upcoming PSC report will likely spark further debate, as the NRL weighs the merits and potential impacts of a draft on the league's talent pipeline and club loyalty.