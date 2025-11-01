The PNG Chiefs could reportedly be in line for a change to their club name, with reports emerging that New Zealand Rugby are seeking legal advice to protect the 'Chiefs' moniker.\n\nAfter PNG Prime Minister James Marape revealed the name for the NRL's 19th team a week ago, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the decision to name the club 'Chiefs' has caught the attention of New Zealand Rugby, who currently have a team competing in Super Rugby under the same name.\n\nNot only did the NRL's newest franchise take the name of the Waikato-based outfit but they are also set to use the same black, red and yellow colours.\n\n“New Zealand Rugby is aware that there are examples of the Chiefs name used by teams in different sporting contexts internationally,” NZ Rugby said in a statement.\n\n“Our focus is on protecting the Chiefs trademark in Australasia, where our rights date back to the team's inception, when Super Rugby began in 1996.\n\n“We can confirm we have corresponded with the Australian Rugby League Commission about their decision to name a new team the Chiefs and are working in good faith toward an outcome that works for all parties.”\n\nAs it stands, the NRL declined to comment on the situation but it is understood via the publication that the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) have trademarked 'PNG Chiefs' rather than just the 'Chiefs'.