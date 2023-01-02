Under pressure Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook has revealed six players are potentially in line to fill spots in the centres and on the wing at the club in 2023.

Holbrook, alongside battling Newcastle Knights boss Adam O'Brien and St George Illawarra Dragons coach Anthony Griffin, is believed to be among the most under pressure coaches in the competition after a dismal 2022 campaign.

Holbrook has already spoken out about the importance of Kieran Foran's arrival to the club in bringing experience to a young spine, with questions created there around who will partner him in the halves.

AJ Brimson's move to five-eighth didn't work for much of 2022, while Toby Sexton and Tanah Boyd are also at the club.

But it's the outside backs where Holbrook said the club are seeing plenty of competition for spots following the departure of Greg Marzhew in a player swap which brought hooker Chris Randall to the club where he will serve as a back up option to another new recruit in Sam Verrills, who has made the move from the Sydney Roosters.

Holbrook said last week that players are knocking on the door for spots in the outside backs, with Aaron Schoupp joining established players Jojo Fifita, Phillip Sami and Brian Kelly, as well as the yet to debut duo Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Tony Francis.

"We're seeing plenty of competition in the outside backs," he said.

"We've got young guys knocking on the door.

"We signed Jojo Fifita at the back end of the season who is excellent, Aaron Schoupp who has joined us, Phil Sami and Brian Kelly and then Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Tony Francis."

Both Khan-Pereira and Francis have been earmarked for exciting futures, with Khan-Pereira, who is a former Queensland under-18 representative, recently suggesting he believes this is the year to break into first grade.

"It's coming along great to be honest. I've got a lot of positive feedback and worked extremely hard on myself, so I'll be definitely in with a good shot," Khan-Pereira said in mid-December.

"I think I'm more switched on this year and I've become a whole new person. I'm a better player and a better person off the field as well."

"I definitely think this year is the year. That spot is right there... it's right within my grasp. It's now up to me as to whether I want it or not."

Holbrook confirmed that all five new recruits - Schoupp, Randall, Verrills, Foran and edge forward Joe Stimson, who has made the move from the Canterbury Bulldogs, have been training well with the club in the lead up to the Christmas break.

"They're all doing really well," he said.

"That's is the beauty of bringing fresh faces in, they come with a keen attitude.

"We have brought in some hard working guys who really want to compete and they've slotted in nicely.

"I'm looking forward to big seasons from them all."

The Titans open their season against the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons on the road, before playing the Melbourne Storm in their first home game of the season during Round 3.