Gold Coast Titans young gun Alofiana Khan-Pereira is chasing the vacant Gold Coast Titans' wing spot for 2023.

The youngster, who has now been upgraded to a Top 30 spot at the club, has his eyes firmly on Greg Marzhew's spot after he was switched to the Newcastle Knights in a swap which brought Chris Randall to the Titans to serve as a back up hooker to new recruit and former Sydney Rooster Sam Verrills.

Khan-Pereira played in the 2019 under-18s State of Origin clash alongside the likes of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Tesi Niu, Xaiver Coates, Sam Walker, Jake Simpkin, Brendan Piakura, Trent Loiero, Reece Walsh and Jack Howarth, who is edging closer to a debut of his own at the Melbourne Storm.

That game - a 34 points to 12 win for the junior Maroons - came against a New South Wales side featuring Bradman Best, Mat and Max Feagai, Will Penisini, Tyrell Sloan, Jayden Sullivan and Josh Schuster, who captained from the second-row.

Khan-Pereira, who is yet to make his first-grade debut, has since made 20 appearances in the QLD Cup, with all but one of those coming in 2022.

He had an excellent season for the Burleigh Bears, scoring 25 tries in 19 games and running for 126 metres per contest.

Speaking to club media, he said he has his eyes firmly on a first-grade debut in 2022.

"It's coming along great to be honest. I've got a lot of positive feedback and worked extremely hard on myself, so I'll be definitely in with a good shot," Khan-Pereira said.

"I think I'm more switched on this year and I've become a whole new person. I'm a better player and a better person off the field as well."

"I definitely think this year is the year. That spot is right there... it's right within my grasp. It's now up to me as to whether I want it or not."

The form in the QLD Cup led him to be named the winger of the year, but comes with no guarantees of a first-grade spot.

While Marzhew has left, the club still have an abundance of players for the outside back positions. Aaron Schoupp's arrival means Phillip Sami will likely go back to being in contention for a wing spot after spending time at centre with Brian Kelly also at the club, while Jojo Fifita and Patrick Herbert are also on the Titans' roster for 2023.