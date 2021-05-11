All Blacks star TJ Perenara has turned down a potential cross-code switch to instead remain in Super Rugby.

Perenara, who has been playing in Japan, has opted to return to the Hurricanes, turning down the Sydney Roosters’ advances to make the switch.

“My wife and I have decided to come back to the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby for the next two and a half years,” Perenara said in a statement.

“We’re really excited at the journey …. really looking forward to seeing everyone back home and thanks to the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby for allowing me the opportunity to come home and do what I love.”

NRL.com reports that the uncertain Covid-19 situation played a role in Perenara’s final decision, opting to remain closer to family in New Zealand.

After the announcement, Chris Lendrum, NZR’s General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance, welcomed the return of the 29-year-old.

“When TJ left for his short stint in Japan we said we’d welcome him home, so we’re delighted that he has signed a contract with us through to 2023″ Lendrum said.

“He’s been part of New Zealand rugby for more than a decade and I’m sure his Japanese experience has grown him as a person. We look forward to seeing him on his return.”

Perenara was linked to the NRL through cousin Henry Perenara and distant relative Sonny Bill Williams, while his connection to former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika reportedly strengthened the talks.

In an Instagram post, the halfback thanked the Roosters for their time.

“I want to make a shout-out to Trent and the Roosters, I know there’s been a lot of work going on behind the scenes over the last two months,” Perenara said.

The injury ravaged Roosters will now have to look elsewhere to fill the void left by a growing injury list, with the likes of Luke Keary, Brett Morris and Boyd Cordner all facing lengthy stints on the sidelines.

The Tricolours will now head to Brisbane to face the in-form Cowboys, who have won four of their last five games. The match will kick off on Saturday night at Suncorp Stadium.