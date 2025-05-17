Todd Payten is standing firm on his selection shake-up despite North Queensland's disjointed 24-6 loss to Manly, declaring Jaxon Purdue the long-term answer at five-eighth and confirming there will be no change in the halves moving forward.

In a move that caught most off guard, Payten axed Jake Clifford and shifted Tom Dearden to halfback to make room for Purdue, whose quiet night statistically failed to dent his coach's confidence.

The teenager struggled to make a mark in a game dominated by Manly's kicking pressure and second-half control, but Payten wasn't in the mood to waver.

“They'll both be better for the run,” Payten said post-match.

“Did I ever think it was going to be 10 out of 10 first week in? I'm absolutely certain that this kid is the future of our club in the halves. It's not changing.”

Dearden was also quick to defend the call.

“I think the combination with Jacko will certainly grow. He's a freak of a player with great footy instincts. When he gets comfortable in that role… it's very exciting for the future.”

The Cowboys were missing Jason Taumalolo and Reuben Cotter, but Payten refused to lean on injuries as a reason for the club's poor game management, particularly after the break.

“We were trying to land a knockout blow rather than be patient and work harder,” he admitted.

“And it doesn't work. We proved that tonight.”

Payten praised winger Robert Derby for his bounce-back performance after a shaky showing in Round 9, highlighting his attitude and strong carries.

“I said in front of the team in there, it was a great bounce back. It shows some mental fortitude.”

Origin selections are expected to further thin North Queensland's depth, with Payten estimating up to five players could be called up. Among them is Jeremiah Nanai, who continued his strong form.

“I'd be picking him,” Payten said bluntly.