The Parramatta Eels have booked another 17 tickets to next week’s NRL Grand Final following the club’s NRLW team’s historic victory over the ladder-leading Sydney Roosters.

The Eels were considered huge outsiders heading into the qualifying clash. They scraped into the finals series by just 13 for-and-against points after securing their only win of the regular season in the final round against Brisbane.

The Roosters, meanwhile, were outstanding throughout the regular season, going undefeated through five games and racking up a huge for-and-against.

But the Eels caught the defending premiers off-guard, opening the scoring through Ashleigh Quinlan in the 13th minute. Though the Roosters hit back quickly the Eels reaffirmed their commitment, capitalising on an uncharacteristic completion rate of just 57% from the Tri-colours.

Quinlan was excellent throughout, setting up another try and breaking six tackles, and by the time Rikeya Horne crossed out wide in the 62nd minute the result was beyond doubt – although Sarah Togatuki was able to cross the line for the Roosters before leaving the field in agony with a leg injury.

For the first time in NRLW history the Grand Final won’t feature the Broncos, Roosters or Dragons, with the Eels set to face Newcastle after they eased to a 30-6 victory against the Dragons in the first clash of the double-header at Suncorp Stadium, led by a commanding effort from fullback Tamika Upton and star prop Millie Boyle.

The second-placed Knights set the tempo early, crossing twice in the opening 10 minutes through Upton and an incredible solo effort from Boyle.

Though the Dragons hit back through Teagan Berry and were unlucky not to score again soon after through Emma Tonegato, they were unable to fight back in the second half as the Knights scored another quick-fire double through Upton and Kiana Takairangi.

The NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership Grand Final 2022 will kick off at 3:55pm next Sunday, October 2.