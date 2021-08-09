The Canterbury Bulldogs are all but consigned to the wooden spoon, and now the competition's worst defence will be without a pair of props over the last month of the season.

It comes after both Jack Hetherington and Dylan Napa were placed on report during Sunday afternoon's loss to the Wests Tigers.

The match review committee have now dished out the penalties and it could be the end of Napa's season.

Napa was charged twice in the game, for dangerous contact on James Tamou in the second minute, and on Thomas Mikaele in the 69th minute.

Should Napa take the early guilty plea on both charges, he will miss three weeks, enabling him to return for a Round 25 clash with the Tigers, who they played yesterday.

If Napa elects to fight the charges and loses though, his season will be over, with the prop then looking at a four-week suspension. The only saving grace for the enforcer is that his suspension can't spill into next year, when he could potentially be looking at a new club, following reports the Brisbane Broncos are showing interest.

Serial offender Jack Hetherington is the other player staring down time on the sidelines.

Already missing multiple weeks in 2021 through suspension, Hetherington for a Grade 1 careless high tackle on Alex Twal. While the offence was only Grade 1, Hetherington's horrific record - which has four offences in the past two years - will only enable him to cop a two-week ban with an early guilty plea.

Like Napa, Hetherington will face an extra week on the sidelines if he fights and loses.

It means Hetherington will return in either Round 24 against the Sea Eagles, or Round 25 against the Tigers if he fights and loses.

Tigers' prop Stefano Utoikamanu was also charged by the match review committee for contrary conduct, however, will escape with a fine.