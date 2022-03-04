One of last season's top teams, the South Sydney Rabbitohs will be contending with plenty of issues as the 2022 season kicks off.

Here is the full season preview for the men from Redfern.

2021 season

The Rabbitohs came within an intercepted pass of celebrating a 2021 premiership. Across 50 to 60 minutes they largely outplayed the Panthers in the decider.

Cody Walker had one of the greatest seasons in recent memory with a record 33 try assists. In any other season, he would have been the runaway Dally M medal winner.

Wayne Bennett proved he still has a few tricks up his sleeve. Mark Nicholls, Tevita Tatola and George Burgess more than kept up with more fancied forward packs.

Keaon Koloamatangi became a star in 2021. Blake Taaffe was fantastic in the absence of Latrell Mitchell who missed very important games through suspension.

Although the manner in which they surrendered the grand final will be long lasting, overall the Bunnies faithful should be nothing less than over the moon with regards to their 2021 season.

Off-season moves

2022 gains

Michael Chee-Kam (Wests Tigers, 2022), Siliva Havili (Canberra Raiders, 2023), Isaiah Tass (Brisbane Broncos, 2022)

2022 losses

Braidon Burns (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Joshua Cook (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Troy Dargan (released), Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights), Brock Gardner (released), Joe Lovodua (Hull FC), Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors), Benji Marshall (retired), Tautau Moga (St George Illawarra Dragons), Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos), Jaydn Su'a (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Recruitment impact

Anthony Milford is still listed as a recruit in some spots, but he looks set for Newcastle after the Bunnies pulled their contract offer.

The Bunnies managed to sign two depth players in Michael Chee-Kam and Siliva Havili.

It was the losses though that stand out. Premiership-winning halfback Adam Reynolds has left for Brisbane while Queensland regulars Jaydn Su'A and Dane Gagai have also moved on.

The Bunnies have lost three superstar starters and have failed to replace them. Luckily they have one of the best squads in the NRL.

Talking points

The post Bennett era: Jason Demetriou has been touted as a future first-grade coach for many years now.

He has served the game's best apprenticeship under Wayne Bennett. Technically he is 2-0 in his NRL coaching career given he oversaw two wins when Wayne Bennett was missing due to Covid but the real pressure starts now.

Souths fans are expecting to avoid a drop off in performances and results despite losing the club's long-serving number seven and one of the best coaches of all time. Good luck!

Backline blitz: Dane Gagai has left the club meaning there will be a shuffle required come Round 1. Latrell Mitchell will be missing through suspension which will likely see Blake Taaffe continue his promising run at fullback.

Jaxson Paulo is likely to switch into the centres to join Campbell Graham which opens the door for Josh Mansour to possibly return.

He and Alex Johnston have the talents to combine to form one of the game's most lethal wing combinations. That said, Mansour won't walk in given his competition. The first major decision for incoming coach Jason Demetriou.

Horror opening month: This will be discussed more below, but the Bunnies new era opens with a seemingly winnable clash with the Broncos in Brisbane. From there the Bunnies will fly to Melbourne to take on the Storm before hosting the Roosters and then rounding out the month with a clash at Penrith against the premiers. Souths fans hoping for a soft draw to begin life without Reynolds and Bennett were delivered the exact opposite. If they can win three of four games here they're brilliantly positioned. On the flip side if they lose three games then doubt will creep in from the get-go.

Key player: Cody Walker

Forget the intercepted pass. Cody Walker was 9.5 out of 10 in 2021. The pass is an absolute shame and hugely undeserved.

Walker set a try assist record last year with 33. He also chimed in with a lazy 16 tries, 15 forced dropouts and ran for over 90 metres per game.

The pressure on Walker intensifies heading into 2022 with the departure of his partner in crime. Walker has never played beside anyone other than Reynolds for an extended period.

This is his side now. Look for another season of brilliance from the man, who despite being 32, is in the prime of his career.

Big season for: Latrell Mitchell

South Sydney boast one of the game's genuine superstars in Latrell Mitchell. I'd even go so far as to say he's the biggest star in the game.

On his day there is no more destructive player in the game. He can bust games wide open out of seemingly nowhere.

His presence was missed in a big way in the Grand Final. He missed the game due to a moment of madness that has completely dominated the pre-season.

Talks that he may be too aggressive are wrong. He does have a moment of madness in him though. If he can contain that he could very well emerge from 2022 as the best player in the game.

Breakout star: Lachlan Ilias

There is no more under pressure rookie heading into 2022. Young Lachlan Ilias is taking one of the game's most famous jerseys from one of the game's modern greats.

To say this kid is talented is an understatement. I reached out to Bunnies fans following Reynolds' departure and they weren't overly worried. That says it all.

He does have the one game to his credit, which should help with his confidence heading into a horror opening month of fixtures.

Ilias is a raw talent with a tremendous upside. He couldn't ask for a much better situation given his halves partner is an elite-level talent.

Watch Rugby League Outlaws discuss the Rabbitohs in their Season Preview

Fixtures to watch :

Round 2 vs Melbourne Storm: There's supposed to be no easy fixtures in the NRL, but this Storm clash opens up three weeks of potential grand final clashes. All of the Storm stars should be back while Latrell's suspension was reduced clearing him to return to go head to head with Ryan Papenhuyzen. Both sides boast rep sides across the park. What a game to welcome back fans in Melbourne. Souths will be keen to establish themselves early and a win here goes a long way to achieving that.

Round 3 vs Sydney Roosters: The next chapter in the most bitter rivalry in club rugby league will be written in Round 3. This may be the first monster crowd of 2022 as both fanbases look to establish themselves early. Walker vs Keary headlines a massive run of direct clashes. Friday Night 25th of March; mark it down! The winner of this contest will have bragging rights until Round 25. Latrell Mitchell will of course be back to set up a clash with James Tedesco.

Round 4 vs Penrith Panthers: Teams go to great lengths to downplay the importance of the first game contested by the prior year's grand final but I don't buy it. Look at Penrith's reaction in early 2021 when they held the Storm out to win the "re-match". There is no way the Bunnies don't have this game circled. Round 4 is the perfect place for this game. Both teams will be firing yet fatigue won't have taken an effect. Expect a much higher scoring game than the grand final. What a way to end an opening month of marquee fixtures.

Prediction

There's no secret that the Rabbitohs have lost some major players. Wayne Bennett has taken his 886 games worth of coaching experience leaving the club with a rookie coach.

One to 17 this squad is still absolutely packed with talent. In Cook, Walker and Latrell they have three of the game's best players.

Souths have been able to cover their player losses from within. That said they're not the same prospect for oppositions as they were in 2021.

There is a feeling that they are there to be beaten but that is much easier said than done.

This side will play lesser sides off the park but look a fair way off the big three.

4th.