The post-State of Origin rounds are notoriously uneventful.

Round 14, 2022 bucked that trend. We saw a title heavyweight humbled, two incredible winning streaks continue and a top-eight 'certainty' celebrate a not so sweet 16th.

Below are 20 thoughts from Round 14:

1. That Mitch Moses blown try yesterday completely summed up the Eels recent efforts. You can't convince me for a second they wanted it as much as the Bulldogs did. While Moses strolled in to score a consolation try, untouched and under the sticks, Matt Burton ran him down and provided a highlight reel effort.

2. Reports earlier indicate Cameron Ciraldo has had formal talks with the Tigers. Ciraldo is the most sought after future coach in the game but if the Tigers think bringing in a new coach will fix everything then they're in for a brutal reality check. Michael Maguire won a title yet couldn't get the Tigers into the eight. That said, it's a positive step forward.

3. Referees cop a lot of grief but full credit to Peter Gough for how he handled the Brent Naden tackle this past week. Yes it was an accident but it's the very definition of a dangerous tackle and was an undisputed send off. Props to Naden for showing immediate remorse and to Jake Trbojevic for seeking Naden out post-match.

4. Josh Addo Carr has been the best winger in the game for many years. He has responded to his being overlooked for Origin 1 as champions do, by making himself impossible to overlook again. Even with Tupou declaring for the Blues, there's no way the Fox can be left out.

5. News is that the Sharks, Cowboys, Raiders and Tigers will be added to the NRLW competition next season. Amazing news all round and congrats to the four teams, if and when it's confirmed. The NRLW continues to go from strength to strength.

6. Being a Sharks fan is my greatest joy and greatest curse. The club currently sit fifth despite not really playing all that well for a month and a half. I honestly don't know what that says about us or the competition. Good signs I suppose.

7. Footage of Josh Curran supposedly "chewing out" Shaun Johnson (if true) confirms what we've all thought for weeks. Johnson has had two moments of pure class since returning to the Warriors but has otherwise been a ghost. No player will benefit more from returning home than SJ.

8. The NRL have absolutely nailed the Origin 2 entertainment by announcing Grinspoon. People under 30 are probably rolling their eyes on Tik Tok but this is us oldie's time to shine!

9. Patrick Carrigan is fast becoming an elite level middle forward and a real personal favourite. Since returning from injury, I couldn't really name a more impactful forward. He outplayed his big-name fellow Bronco in Payne Hass at Origin level and was again a monster against the elite-level Raiders pack.

10. Felise Kaufusi was supremely lucky to not face further sanction this past weekend. Defenders are penalised for high contact whether the attacker is standing or 3 centimetres off the ground. Why are attacking players not penalised for raising elbows and forearms? You can brace for impact, sure, but these arms are connecting with throats and chins.

11. James Segeyaro scored a highlight reel hat-trick in the NSW Cup on Sunday afternoon. Lachlan Croker is doing a great job for Manly but at what point does Hasler start to consider elevating the PNG international from his train and trial?

12. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui deserves far better than the rubble that is the 2022 Gold Coast Titans. He's one of the competition's elite players yet was forced into playing a near lone hand against the Bunnies ... from the bench and post Origin no less.

13. It's laughable to compare the Knights to the QLD Origin side but how about that bounce back from the Panthers Blues reps? Cleary was awful in Origin 1 yet was irresistible against the poor old Knights. Blues fans will be hoping the star seven can carry that form into the do-or-die trip to Perth.

14. The Eels aren't very popular this week after costing almost everyone a perfect round of tips.

15. Brisbane have forgotten how to lose. Missing Haas, Farnworth and Reynolds, they still managed to hold on against the fast finishing Raiders. I'm absolutely loving what I'm seeing out of the QLD capital. The Broncos are being rewarded for sticking with Kevin Walters.

16. Haumole Olakau'atu must be picked for Origin honours for Game 2. Brad Fittler needs to be on the phone to the Sea Eagles star all week if needed to secure his services for the must win clash. Olakau'atu can play for Tonga, and will 100 per cent be picked if available. It's up to Freddy to convince the match winner to opt for Sky Blue.

17. Jason Taumalolo is back! I'm an unashamed fan of the wrecking ball and I'm so happy to see him back to his metre-eating, defence shattering best.

18. Have a look at Round 15's fixtures. The Warriors-Panthers certain blow out aside, this is a near perfect round of footy. No origin players missing, the return of Thursday night footy. I simply cannot wait!

19. Shout out to Knights fans. 21,332 turned up to watch them taken apart from the Panthers. Surely less than 50 people attended thinking the result would be anything different. Great support in the Hunter.

20. Cam Munster is the best big-game player in the game of rugby league. I dare anyone to try and argue.