Brisbane Broncos back-up hooker Danny Levi is reportedly pushing hard for the club to hand him a new contract.

It was rumoured just weeks ago that Levi wouldn't be offered a new deal at the Broncos, with few options to stay in the NRL.

Since then, Brodie Croft, also identified as an English Super League target, has accepted an offer to turn out for the Salford Red Devils next season, but Levi hasn't accepted the same fate yet.

Levi has come into the first grade side in recent weeks thanks to an injury to Jake Turpin, and while he wasn't even in the first grade squad at the start of the season, Levi has been impressive.

The 109-gamer who previously spent time at both the Newcastle Knights and Manly Sea Eagles has now made six appearances for the Broncos, defending strongly and creating a try in what has been a predominantly struggling side.

DANNY LEVI

Hooker Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 22.7

Tackles Made 0.2

LB Assists 0.2

Try Assists

With the Broncos revamping their roster, Levi has told The Courier Mail of his desire to stay in the Queensland capital.

“I would love to stay,” Levi said.

“The Broncos are an unreal club and an awesome place to be.

“At the end of the day, they have to look at what’s best for the club, but we’ll see what happens. I have tried not to think about my future at all. I have to make sure I don’t think about it too much. I just have to play good footy and hopefully things will fall into place.

Levi did, however, hint at the fact he may have more than just the Broncos potential offer to think about.

“I have a few things on the cards at the moment but I have to wait and see what happens," Levi said.