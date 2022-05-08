St George Illawarra are believed to be the latest keen suitor queuing up for the services of Storm star Cameron Munster.

Munster, who remains contracted until the end of next season, has been linked to the Broncos, Knights and NRL newcomers the Dolphins throughout the year, while the Storm remain hopeful of retaining the five-eighth's signature.

Should Munster be yet to ink on the dotted line prior to November, interest is anticipated to sky-rocket as he steps into the open market and becomes more accessible for rival clubs.

Melbourne have looked to rule out any suggestion Munster could be released on an immediate deal in what would be a blow for Wayne Bennett's Dolphins, who are still looking to piece together key parts of their top 30 squad for next year.

Bennett has expressed his confidence in luring Munster to Redcliffe, while the Storm and their coach Craig Bellamy have refuted any early exit on multiple occasions.

While the list of potential suitors is already strong, the Dragons are understood to have joined the race for Munster, according to The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield.

A move to Kogarah would see the 27-year-old link up with Queensland teammate Ben Hunt, with the pair having shared the playmaking duties for the Maroons across the past several series with Manly's Daly Cherry-Evans.

The Dragons are also home to highly-touted young half duo Jayden Sullivan and Talatau Amone, with the latter's contract also lining up with the expiry of Munster's.

Sullivan's services are secured to the Dragons until the end of the 2025 season, with the Wollongong native seen as a pivotal asset for the club's future.

The Storm have also been busy in planning for the long haul, with Christian Welch, Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes and Xavier Coates all earning new long-term extensions this year.

Fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen also signed on until 2025 in July last year, with the Storm's purse likely to be facing a strain should Munster demand a fee he could receive on the open market.

The Broncos could look to Munster as a formidable partner for veteran half Adam Reynolds, while the Knights have been forced to shuffle their stocks throughout this season.

Munster has played 158 games for the Storm and will line up for Bellamy's side in their Round 9 bout with the Dragons on Sunday.