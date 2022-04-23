After losing three key forwards to the Dolphins for 2023, the Storm have landed the latest blow in their battle with the NRL newcomers as Melbourne confirm they're not budging on Cameron Munster's future until the end of his current contract.

The Dolphins are in desperate need of securing a world-class name for their inaugural season, and while they may be able to sign the Maroons five-eighth, he's unlikely to be on offer until their second campaign in the NRL.

Having missed out on the likes of Harry Grant, Brandon Smith and more recently Kalyn Ponga, Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins are likely to be left without an A-grade signing for next season unless they land an early release deal.

That won't come with Munster however, with Tripp ruling out any chance of his club's two-time premiership playmaker departing for his home state a year prior to his deal's expiry.

“No, we wouldn’t consider an early release for Cameron Munster,” Tripp told News Corp.

“I don’t know how much of a threat the Dolphins are, but I would like to think our guys have built something special here at the Storm and would like to stay together."

Munster is contracted until the end of the 2024 season, and while the Storm handed lucrative new deals to Grant, Jahrome Hughes and Xavier Coates earlier this month, they remain confident in retaining their No.6.

“We’re still hopeful of retaining Munster with what salary cap space we’ll have left," Tripp added.

So far the Dolphins have signed eight players to their senior list for 2023, with Storm trio Felise Kaufusi and Bromwich brother Jesse and Kenneath joining the Redcliffe-based club from next season.

Ray Stone, Mark Nicholls, Jamayne Isaako and Valynce Te Whare are also set to land at the Dolphins, leaving just uncapped playmaker Isaiya Katoa as their only recognised half.

Bennett's side have been closely linked with Panthers playmaker Sean O'Sullivan this week, however those reports were hosed down by the Dolphins' senior coach.