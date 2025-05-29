While the NSW Blues celebrate winning Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series after a dominant first-half performance, their trainer was reportedly issued a warning by referee Ashley Klein during the match.

According to foxsports.com.au, the Blues trainer Eddie Farah, who happens to be the brother of former Wests Tigers and New South Wales hooker Robbie Farah was issued a warning by Klein during the first five minutes of the second-half.

This came after he kicked the ball away while the QLD Maroons were waiting to feed the scrum with a one-man advantage and ten metres out from their try-line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although it was only a warning, it is understood that Farah was also threatened with being sent from the field if he did it again.

"Trainer, if you do that again, you will not come back on the field," Klein said, per News Corp.

Booed from the field, the incident involving Farah was not picked up by the coverage on Channel Nine, but you could see Klein have some strong words for the trainer who was wearing orange.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A little bit of gamesmanship happening there," ex-QLD skipper Cameron Smith said on Channel Nine.