It's been an incredibly busy week off the field, with the rumour mill going into overdrive around the fate of many key players. Here is this week's transfer wrap.

Raiders sack troubled centre

The Canberra Raiders have sacked centre Curtis Scott following an incident earlier this year.

Scott was fined $15,000 and suspended for three games following an altercation at a Canberra nightclub in May, where CCTV footage showed the 23-year-old involved in a fight at the bar.

Having also been charged with assault by ACT Police, Scott's future at the Raiders looked to be in doubt as he remained away from his club's bubble during this season.

Bulldogs preparing for the “Summer of Gus”

The Canterbury Bulldogs have still been heavily involved in the transfer market despite making six signings for the 2022 NRL season, however, this time it look as though they will look to tidy up their salary cap.

While the Bulldogs have previously had enormous salary cap problems to deal with thanks to heavily back-ended deals during the Des Hasler reign at the club, this time the belt is being squeezed by multiple signings.

Walters reveals where Broncos’ will look next in recruitment drive

The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed their interest in acquiring a key forward for 2022 as their next transfer target.

Reports have emerged recently that the Broncos were chasing all of Ryan James, Dylan Napa and Josh McGuire from the Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons respectively.

Surprise loan deal confirmed to assist Dragons

The St George Illawarra Dragons have reached an agreement with the Sydney Roosters to have hooker Freddy Lussick join them on loan for the remainder of the season.

Lussick, who is 20 years of age and has nine first grade appearances to his name, has impressed in limited opportunities for the Roosters.

He has played four games this season, but that tally is almost certain to end up at six as he transfers to the Dragons, who are struggling with injury in the dummy half position.

Cronulla young gun set to join rival club

One of the brightest young guns in the game, Billy Magoulias, is tipped to leave the Cronulla Sharks at the end of the 2021 NRL season.

Barely able to get a run in the black, white and blue this season under first John Morris, and then interim coach Josh Hannay, Magoulias is looking to take his career to the next level.

It's been something of a frustrating season for the lock forward, who also has the ability to line up on the edge, at hooker, or in the halves.

More rivals add Manly centre to shopping list

Moses Suli is reportedly set to be a hot product in the off-season, with the Manly Sea Eagles' centre impressing on the weekend in a rare first grade appearance.

While Manly on the whole put in a fairly average performance on their way to a one-point victory over the Canberra Raiders, Suli was outstanding in the centres.

He was only included in Manly's starting 13 thanks to injuries to both Tom Trbojevic and Brad Parker, which brought Tevita Funa in alongside him.

Munster signals intent to reunite with Bennett at expansion side

Melbourne Storm playmaker Cameron Munster has stated that he is more than open to the idea of playing under supercoach Wayne Bennett at any of the league's proposed expansion sides.

The pair first joined forces last season during Queensland's upset series victory, with the men that steered the success forging a professional partnership.

The 26-year-old made his intentions clear to Peter Badel of The Courier Mail by stating that a return to his home state under Bennett's stewardship could be on the cards in the future.

Super League club eyes off Pearce

Despite having a year to run on his contract with the Newcastle Knights, Mitchell Pearce could find himself calling the Pyrénées home next season.

With Super League side Catalans reportedly in the market to replace the recently retired James Maloney, Pearce's name has been touted as the prime candidate to fill the former journeyman's void.

As the 32-year-old is reportedly consuming a large portion of the Knights' salary cap, they could be persuaded to part company with the halfback.

Milford could still call Brisbane home

Despite inking a one-year deal to trade Red Hill for Redfern next season, previously out-of-form Bronco Anthony Milford has stated that he would not rule out a return north should an expansion franchise come knocking.

Milford, 27, is a native of the sunshine state's capital and although he will up and leave Queensland and head to Sydney next season, the lure of rounding out his first-grade career in the river city appeared an attractive prospect.

“I’m not too sure," the playmaker began when quizzed by The Courier Mail about signing with one the successful expansion bid.

Rivals persistent on securing Canterbury forward

The West Tigers have not given up in the race to secure Canterbury prop Luke Thompson's services for next season, despite the English international's intentions to stay at the Bulldogs next season, per The Daily Telegraph.

The 26-year old is contracted until the end of the 2023, but has been reportedly told he can look elsewhere as rivals look to pounce on the star Bulldog.

Thompson has generated interest from rival clubs including West Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys, and has reportedly been offered a three year deal with the Tigers.

Titans sign halfback to pair with son-of-a-gun

The Gold Coast Titans have signed Intrust Super Cup sensation Shallin Fuller on a development contract after dominating Queensland's top competition this season, per The Daily Telegraph.

The 21-year old from Beaudesert has been playing for the Burleigh Bears after being introduced to the Bears in 2019 by co-captain of the Titans, Jamal Fogarty.

The Burleigh half-back will now team up with Titans full-back Jayden Campbell, son of Gold Coast legend Preston Campbell.

Broncos pour cold water on Haas speculation

The Brisbane Broncos have moved to clarify the Payne Haas situation after conflicting rumours emerged on Wednesday evening.

The Courtier Mail reported originally that the Broncos had agreed to a six-year deal with Haas which would keep him at the club until the end of 2027.

Haas is on contract currently until the end of 2024, with the new deal being just that - new - instead of a three-year extension on top of the existing deal.

Dropped Taylor’s career on the edge as another lifeline reportedly passes

Gold Coast Titans’ half Ashley Taylor was dropped ahead of last night’s tight loss to the Newcastle Knights, and now it appears one of his only hopes to remain in the NRL in 2022 has passed by as well.

Taylor has recently been the topic of hot debate, with the Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast Titans both reportedly weighing up cut-price offers for the 26-year-old Toowoomba native.

Titans confirm signing of Storm hooker

The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed the signing of Melbourne Storm hooker Aaron Booth for the 2022 season.

Booth has played six NRL games for the Melbourne club with five of those being this season.

Matty Johns names the ten players to start an NRL franchise

Fox Sports' Matthew Johns, who formerly played at both the Newcastle Knights and Cronulla Sharks has spoken to SEN Radio about the players he would chase if he was starting with a 17th franchise.

While Cameron Munster has been at the top of many hit-lists, Johns wasn't so sure Melbourne will let allow him to leave the club, while Sam Walker also appears locked in at the Roosters.

