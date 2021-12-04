Teams are starting to return to pre-season training, but the signing frenzy is only getting stronger with November 1 now over a month in the rear-view mirror. Here is all the latest in NRL transfer news and rumours.

Tigers land Panthers hooker for 2023

The Wests Tigers have officially made their first breakthrough in the transfer market for 2023, with star dummy half Apisai Koroisau joining the club on a three-year deal.

Starting in 2023, the first two years of the contract will see Koroisau remain at Concord until at least the end of the 2024 season, while 2025 has been posed as a mutual option for both club and player, with the Tigers confirming the nature of the contract in a statement on Friday.

DETAILS: Wests Tigers sign Koroisau

Storm confirm Smith exit as star makes apology

Brandon Smith has used his Instagram account to make a public apology, but also said he will continue to be himself as the Melbourne Storm confirmed he would be exiting the club at the end of the 2022 NRL season on Tuesday.

Smith has been the crossfire over the past 24 hours following an appearance on the YKTR Sports podcast, where he drew the ire of the Storm for admitting he wants to win a premiership with the Roosters, before speaking glowingly about the culture of the club.

READ MORE: Smith set for exit following documented interview

Joseph Manu confirms contract decision

Sydney Roosters' centre Joseph Manu has officially re-signed with the Sydney Roosters for 2023.

A two-year extension will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2024, with the signing of Manu seen as a key in the Roosters' continued push for success.

The club were thought originally to be a high chance of losing Manu, with their own salary cap constraints, as well as being unable to play Manu at fullback or in the halves, thought to be a key problem in the battle to retain the New Zealand international. FULL STORY: Manu locks in Bondi stay with new deal

Eels set to chase surprise Mahoney replacement

The Parramatta Eels have begun their search to replace hooker Reed Mahoney, and a left-field link seems to be the most likely option.

With Brandon Smith expected to move to the Sydney Roosters in the coming days, it will leave Sam Verrills - once touted the future of the Roosters' number nine jersey - out in the open and possibly looking for a new club.

FULL STORY: Verrills in sights of Parramatta following Mahoney move

NSW club eyeing Cowboys’ rising star

The Tigers reportedly have their sights on emerging Cowboys forward Jeremiah Nanai for 2023, with a two-year deal understood to be tabled to the North Queensland teenager.

The venture club's interest comes as the Cowboys continue their press to sign Tigers lock Luciano Leilua on an immediate release, with the 25-year-old already set to make the move to Townsville at the end of next year.

According to Fox Sports' James Hooper, the Tigers have tabled a two-year offer to Nanai worth $600,000 in a move to "hit back" at the Cowboys' advances.

READ MORE: Nanai of interest to Tigers following Leilua move

Broncos centre joins rivals on loan deal

Brisbane centre Jesse Arthars has joined the Warriors on a loan deal for the 2022 season.

The Broncos confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the 23-year-old will link up with the Auckland-based club for the entirety of next season in a move that is set to aid both clubs.

The one-year spell with the Warriors will see Arthars return to Red Hill in 12 months time ahead of the final year of his current contract with the Broncos. READ MORE: Arthars off to Warriors on 12-month spell

Departed Melbourne winger appears to find new home

Former Melbourne Storm winger Isaac Lumelume has apparently joined the Canterbury Bulldogs following his departure from the Victorian capital.

With very little fanfare, Lumelume quietly announced on his Instagram on Wednesday evening that he was departing the Storm for "family reasons", indicating that the next chapter was beginning.

It would now appear that next chapter is for Lumelume to join the Bulldogs, who are understood to have had a single roster spot open for the 2022 season.

READ MORE: Lumelume trains with Dogs following Storm departure

Rival club circling North Queensland young gun

Newcastle are understood to have emerging Cowboys forward Heilum Luki in their sights, with rival clubs continuing to circle North Queensland's youthful back-rower cohort.

Luki, 20, impressed in his debut season this year, playing 11 matches to score three tries and amass a strong tackle rate across his maiden campaign at NRL level.

The Newcastle Herald's Barry Toohey has revealed the Knights are showing interest in the contracted second-rower.

FULL STORY: Luki in the sights of the Knights

Brother of Bulldogs recruit lands deal for 2022

Jermaine Pangai is set to link up with his brother and Bulldogs recruit Tevita Pangai Junior at Belmore for 2022.

The 17-year-old has impressed for Marsden State High throughout his junior ranks in Queensland, while he also boasts a promising career in the boxing ring.

“I’m aiming to make the NRL, but also continue to box," Pangai told News Corp.

READ MORE: Dogs swoop on younger brother of TPJ

Pressure heaped on Eels as Dolphins chase next target

The fight for star front-rower Junior Paulo is heating up.

The Parramatta Eels are desperate to keep the start prop, and to stem the bleeding following the losses of Marata Niukore and Isaiah Papali'i to the New Zealand Warriors and Wests Tigers respectively, and the reported loss of Reed Mahoney to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Dolphins have only signed Felise Kaufusi thus far and reportedly view Paulo as a pack leader, should they be able to land his signature, according to The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield, who told Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast that the Eels were under pressure to get the Paulo deal done this week.

READ MORE: Paulo gaining more attention as Dolphins continue push

Storm said to have started shopping Smith for next season

Melbourne has reportedly begun shopping their wantaway rake Brandon Smith ahead of the final year of his deal in the southern capital, however, their early bargaining is said to have hit a hitch.

Andrew Webster of The Sydney Morning Herald has claimed that the Craig Bellamy lead club are keen to part ways with loquacious dummy half, but their opening offer of a trade to the Wests Tigers was said to have been denied.

With Smith now certain to ink a deal with the Sydney Roosters from 2023 onwards after his unsubtle revelations on a YKTR podcast, the Storm are said to have contacted the Tigers about a straight trade for Stefano Utoikamanu.

FULL STORY: Conflicting comments over reported Storm-Tiger swap deal