The new R360 competition is struck fear in anyone with any connection to the NRL, unless of course you're a player or an agent eyeing a code switch.

However, that's certain to change, after the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) confirmed a strict 10-year ban for any player or agent found participating in or negotiating with R360, the unrecognised breakaway competition threatening to lure NRL talent.

The policy, officially ratified this morning, follows meetings with the Club Advisory Committee and widespread concern among clubs about R360's potential impact on the game's integrity.

The new policies first centre on player prohibition, ruling that any NRL player who negotiates, signs, or agrees to a contract, including a Letter of Intent or Playing Contract, with any competition or organisation not recognised by the ARLC will be banned from participating in the NRL or any ARLC-sanctioned competitions for 10 years.

Similarly, any NRL-accredited player agent who assists, represents, or advises a player in dealings with unrecognised competitions will also face a 10-year ban from all NRL-related activities, including accreditation renewal.

The astonishing 10-year suspension from the league is certain to deter many stars from the breakaway competition, with concerns that it won't be all it's lived up to be.

The ARLC has also made clear that they will have the sole discretion to review or lift bans only in exceptionally extenuating circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis.

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys said the Commission had a duty to protect the sport from exploitation.

“Unfortunately, there will always be organisations that seek to pirate our game for potential financial gain,” he said in a statement.

“They don't invest in pathways or the development of players; they simply exploit the hard work of others.”

He admitted that there is a possibility of R360 failing to succeed, and that is a risk players will have to take should they ditch the NRL.

“If it all goes wrong, it's the players who suffer most,” V'landys said.

“Every stakeholder must be accountable to the standards our fans expect.

“We've listened to our clubs, and we've acted decisively.”

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo reinforced that the decision was a united stance between the ARLC and clubs.

“We will not allow unrecognised competitions to undermine the integrity, professionalism, and future of rugby league,” he said, agreeing with V'landys.

This latest power move by the NRL is certain to cause a few doubts in some star's minds.