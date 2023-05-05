Magic Round is upon us for 2023, with all eight games to be played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium between Friday, May 5 and Sunday, May 7 across Round 10 of the NRL season.
The first game will feature the Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders, kicking off at 6pm (AEST) on Friday evening, with the final game of the weekend to see the Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans to square off from 6:25pm (AEST) on Sunday evening.
All eight games will be available to watch on TV, and live stream.
What is Magic Round?
A concept borrowed from the English Super League, all eight games over the course of a weekend are played at the same venue. Started in 2019, the concept was paused in 2020 due to the coronavirus, but has been played in 2021 and 2022.
All three editions so far have been played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, with the fourth edition in 2023 also to be held in the Queensland capital.
Magic Round will be in Brisbane next year too, with total attendances across the three years to date all cracking 130,000 people.
Full Magic Round 2023 fixtures
Friday, May 5, 6pm: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders
Friday, May 5, 8:05pm: Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos
Saturday, May 6, 3pm: New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers
Saturday, May 6, 5:30pm: Cronulla Sharks vs The Dolphins
Saturday, May 6, 7:45pm: Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Sunday, May 7, 1:50pm: Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Sunday, May 7, 4:05pm: Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys
Sunday, May 7, 6:25pm: Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels
How to watch Magic Round in Australia on TV
Magic Round will be available to watch in Australia on both pay TV through Fox Sports on a Foxtel service, and through free to air TV on the Nine Network.
Channel 9 only have the rights to Friday night's game between the Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos, Saturday night's game between the Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs, and Sunday afternoon's game between the Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys.
Fox Sports, as well as simulcasting those games, will broadcast the remaining five games exclusively on their Fox League channel, found at Channel 502. Channel 9 is available at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service. Some locations may vary for channel numbers, and some states may show the game on 9Gem. It's best to check your local guides.
How to live stream Magic Round in Australia online
If you'd prefer to live stream Magic Round, then, as per the TV broadcasting agreement, you'll only be able to catch every match on one of the platforms which carries Fox Sports. These are Kayo Sports or Foxtel Go.
If you'd prefer to stream the free to air games, then you'll be able to do so through 9Now, which is free to use with a valid email to register.
Squads and match officials
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
Referee: Chris Sutton
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel
Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: David Munro and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel
New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Jarrod Cole
Cronulla Sharks vs The Dolphins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Cameron Paddy and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Todd Smith
Standby touch judge: Todd Smith
Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and David Munro
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy
Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Darian Furner
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Darian Furner
Standby touch judge: Tyson Brough
Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: Peter Gough
Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Liam Kennedy