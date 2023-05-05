NRL Rd 1 - Dolphins v Roosters
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 05: Jamayne Isaako of the Dolphins is congratulated by team mates after scoring a try during the round one NRL match between the Dolphins and Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Magic Round is upon us for 2023, with all eight games to be played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium between Friday, May 5 and Sunday, May 7 across Round 10 of the NRL season.

The first game will feature the Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders, kicking off at 6pm (AEST) on Friday evening, with the final game of the weekend to see the Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans to square off from 6:25pm (AEST) on Sunday evening.

All eight games will be available to watch on TV, and live stream.

What is Magic Round?

A concept borrowed from the English Super League, all eight games over the course of a weekend are played at the same venue. Started in 2019, the concept was paused in 2020 due to the coronavirus, but has been played in 2021 and 2022.

All three editions so far have been played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, with the fourth edition in 2023 also to be held in the Queensland capital.

Magic Round will be in Brisbane next year too, with total attendances across the three years to date all cracking 130,000 people.

Full Magic Round 2023 fixtures

Friday, May 5, 6pm: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders
Friday, May 5, 8:05pm: Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos
Saturday, May 6, 3pm: New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers
Saturday, May 6, 5:30pm: Cronulla Sharks vs The Dolphins
Saturday, May 6, 7:45pm: Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Sunday, May 7, 1:50pm: Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Sunday, May 7, 4:05pm: Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys
Sunday, May 7, 6:25pm: Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels

How to watch Magic Round in Australia on TV

Magic Round will be available to watch in Australia on both pay TV through Fox Sports on a Foxtel service, and through free to air TV on the Nine Network.

Channel 9 only have the rights to Friday night's game between the Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos, Saturday night's game between the Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs, and Sunday afternoon's game between the Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys.

Fox Sports, as well as simulcasting those games, will broadcast the remaining five games exclusively on their Fox League channel, found at Channel 502. Channel 9 is available at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service. Some locations may vary for channel numbers, and some states may show the game on 9Gem. It's best to check your local guides.

How to live stream Magic Round in Australia online

If you'd prefer to live stream Magic Round, then, as per the TV broadcasting agreement, you'll only be able to catch every match on one of the platforms which carries Fox Sports. These are Kayo Sports or Foxtel Go.

If you'd prefer to stream the free to air games, then you'll be able to do so through 9Now, which is free to use with a valid email to register.

Squads and match officials

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders

 2023-05-05T08:00:00Z 
$2.50  ▶︎
 
$1.53  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
CAN   
 2023-05-05T08:00:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLBulldogsRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
2Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3Jake AverilloJake Averillo
4Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
5Declan CaseyDeclan Casey
6Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
7Matt BurtonMatt Burton
8Max KingMax King
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
11Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
12Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
 INTERCHANGE
14Karl OloapuKarl Oloapu
15Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor
16Franklin PeleFranklin Pele
17Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes
 RESERVES
21Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards
23Blake WilsonBlake Wilson
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris1
Xavier SavageXavier Savage2
Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker3
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko4
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana5
Jack WightonJack Wighton6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii8
Zac WoolfordZac Woolford9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine10
Hudson YoungHudson Young11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead12
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling14
Emre GulerEmre Guler15
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo16
Ata MariotaAta Mariota17
 RESERVES
James SchillerJames Schiller19
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney20

Referee: Chris Sutton
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

 2023-05-05T10:05:00Z 
$3.70  ▶︎
 
$1.28  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
MAN   
 2023-05-05T10:05:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLManlyBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2Jason SaabJason Saab
3Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
5Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6Cooper JohnsCooper Johns
7Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10Sean KeppieSean Keppie
11Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
13Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
 INTERCHANGE
14Karl LawtonKarl Lawton
15Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
16Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
 RESERVES
18Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu
19Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reece WalshReece Walsh1
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth4
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo5
Ezra MamEzra Mam6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters9
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 INTERCHANGE
Cory PaixCory Paix14
Corey JensenCorey Jensen15
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia16
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau17
 RESERVES
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner18
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington22

Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: David Munro and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers

 2023-05-06T05:00:00Z 
$3.60  ▶︎
 
$1.29  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
NZW   
 2023-05-06T05:00:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLWarriorsPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
4Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
5Edward KosiEdward Kosi
6Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
7Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9Wayde EganWayde Egan
10Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
11Jackson FordJackson Ford
12Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
13Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
 INTERCHANGE
14Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
15Josh CurranJosh Curran
16Demitric SifakulaDemitric Sifakula
17Tom AleTom Ale
 RESERVES
18Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
20Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki
21Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea
22Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman
23Kalani GoingKalani Going
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards1
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva2
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton4
Brian To'oBrian To'o5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny9
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris10
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen11
Zac HoskingZac Hosking12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke14
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith15
Liam HenryLiam Henry16
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon17
 RESERVES
Jack CoggerJack Cogger18
Luke GarnerLuke Garner19
Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins20
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu21
Chris SmithChris Smith22

Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Jarrod Cole

Cronulla Sharks vs The Dolphins

 2023-05-06T07:30:00Z 
$1.33  ▶︎
 
$3.35  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
CRO   
 2023-05-06T07:30:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLSharksDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
5Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
7Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
9Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
11Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
 INTERCHANGE
14Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
15Jack WilliamsJack Williams
16Wade GrahamWade Graham
17Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
 RESERVES
18Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
19Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
20Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
21Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
22Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow1
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako2
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken3
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee4
Tesi NiuTesi Niu5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima6
Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King9
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi11
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu12
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert13
 INTERCHANGE
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace14
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford15
Mason TeagueMason Teague16
Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese17
 RESERVES
Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili19
Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe18
Edrick LeeEdrick Lee20
Valynce Te WhareValynce Te Whare21
JJ CollinsJJ Collins22

Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Cameron Paddy and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Todd Smith
Standby touch judge: Todd Smith

Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2023-05-06T09:45:00Z 
$2.00  ▶︎
 
$1.80  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
MEL   
 2023-05-06T09:45:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLStormSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
2Will WarbrickWill Warbrick
3Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4Justin OlamJustin Olam
5Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
6Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
9Harry GrantHarry Grant
10Christian WelchChristian Welch
11Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
12Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
13Josh KingJosh King
 INTERCHANGE
14Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick
15Aaron PeneAaron Pene
16Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
17Tariq SimsTariq Sims
 RESERVES
18Tyran WishartTyran Wishart
19Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
20Tepai MoeroaTepai Moeroa
21Jordan GrantJordan Grant
22Jonah PezetJonah Pezet
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston2
Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham4
Taane MilneTaane Milne5
Cody WalkerCody Walker6
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Hame SeleHame Sele10
Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam11
Jacob HostJacob Host12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray13
 INTERCHANGE
Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright14
Jai ArrowJai Arrow15
Liam KnightLiam Knight16
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess17
 RESERVES
Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani18
Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe19
D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita20
Ben LovettBen Lovett21
Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins22

Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and David Munro
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

 2023-05-07T03:50:00Z 
$1.95  ▶︎
 
$1.85  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
WST   
 2023-05-07T03:50:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLTigersDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Jahream BulaJahream Bula
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3Starford To'aStarford To'a
4Tommy TalauTommy Talau
5Junior TupouJunior Tupou
6Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
7Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
11Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12John BatemanJohn Bateman
13Fonua PoleFonua Pole
 INTERCHANGE
14Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
15Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
16Alex TwalAlex Twal
17Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
 RESERVES
18Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
19Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua
20Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
21Shawn BloreShawn Blore
22Triston ReillyTriston Reilly
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan1
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai2
Moses SuliMoses Suli3
Max FeagaiMax Feagai4
Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa5
Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone6
Ben HuntBen Hunt7
Jack de BelinJack de Belin8
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye9
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie10
Billy BurnsBilly Burns11
Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A12
Jack BirdJack Bird13
 INTERCHANGE
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan14
Michael MoloMichael Molo15
Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila16
Josh KerrJosh Kerr17
 RESERVES
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman18
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt19
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle20
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove21
Viliami FifitaViliami Fifita22

Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Darian Furner
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Darian Furner
Standby touch judge: Tyson Brough

Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys

 2023-05-07T06:00:00Z 
$1.26  ▶︎
 
$3.90  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
SYD   
 2023-05-07T06:00:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLRoostersCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1James TedescoJames Tedesco
2Corey AllanCorey Allan
3Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
4Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
5Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
7Luke KearyLuke Keary
8J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
12Nat ButcherNat Butcher
13Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14Jake TurpinJake Turpin
15Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
16Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
17Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
 RESERVES
18Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
19Sam WalkerSam Walker
20Tuipulotu KatoaTuipulotu Katoa
21Billy SmithBilly Smith
22Nathan BrownNathan Brown
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend7
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean8
Reece RobsonReece Robson9
Coen HessCoen Hess10
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki11
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake GranvilleJake Granville14
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn15
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown16
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki17
 RESERVES
Riley PriceRiley Price18
Ben HamptonBen Hampton19
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot20
Taniela SadruguTaniela Sadrugu21
Jake BourkeJake Bourke22

Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: Peter Gough

Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels

 2023-05-07T08:25:00Z 
$2.90  ▶︎
 
$1.42  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
GLD   
 2023-05-07T08:25:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLTitansEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell
2A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira
3Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita
5Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
8Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9Chris RandallChris Randall
10T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11David FifitaDavid Fifita
12Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
13Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
 INTERCHANGE
14Kruise LeemingKruise Leeming
15Erin ClarkErin Clark
16Klese HaasKlese Haas
17Joseph VunaJoseph Vuna
 RESERVES
18Keano KiniKeano Kini
19Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
20Thomas WeaverThomas Weaver
21Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
22Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo2
Will PenisiniWill Penisini3
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson4
Haze DunsterHaze Dunster5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses7
Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig8
Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Shaun LaneShaun Lane11
Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey12
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood13
 INTERCHANGE
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright14
Brendan HandsBrendan Hands15
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson16
Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa17
 RESERVES
Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur18
Sean RussellSean Russell19
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden20
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey21
Jack MurchieJack Murchie22

Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Liam Kennedy