Magic Round is upon us for 2023, with all eight games to be played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium between Friday, May 5 and Sunday, May 7 across Round 10 of the NRL season.

The first game will feature the Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders, kicking off at 6pm (AEST) on Friday evening, with the final game of the weekend to see the Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans to square off from 6:25pm (AEST) on Sunday evening.

All eight games will be available to watch on TV, and live stream.

What is Magic Round?

A concept borrowed from the English Super League, all eight games over the course of a weekend are played at the same venue. Started in 2019, the concept was paused in 2020 due to the coronavirus, but has been played in 2021 and 2022.

All three editions so far have been played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, with the fourth edition in 2023 also to be held in the Queensland capital.

Magic Round will be in Brisbane next year too, with total attendances across the three years to date all cracking 130,000 people.

Full Magic Round 2023 fixtures

Friday, May 5, 6pm: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders

Friday, May 5, 8:05pm: Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

Saturday, May 6, 3pm: New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers

Saturday, May 6, 5:30pm: Cronulla Sharks vs The Dolphins

Saturday, May 6, 7:45pm: Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Sunday, May 7, 1:50pm: Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Sunday, May 7, 4:05pm: Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys

Sunday, May 7, 6:25pm: Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels

How to watch Magic Round in Australia on TV

Magic Round will be available to watch in Australia on both pay TV through Fox Sports on a Foxtel service, and through free to air TV on the Nine Network.

Channel 9 only have the rights to Friday night's game between the Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos, Saturday night's game between the Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs, and Sunday afternoon's game between the Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys.

Fox Sports, as well as simulcasting those games, will broadcast the remaining five games exclusively on their Fox League channel, found at Channel 502. Channel 9 is available at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service. Some locations may vary for channel numbers, and some states may show the game on 9Gem. It's best to check your local guides.

How to live stream Magic Round in Australia online

If you'd prefer to live stream Magic Round, then, as per the TV broadcasting agreement, you'll only be able to catch every match on one of the platforms which carries Fox Sports. These are Kayo Sports or Foxtel Go.

If you'd prefer to stream the free to air games, then you'll be able to do so through 9Now, which is free to use with a valid email to register.

Squads and match officials

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders

Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves

Referee: Chris Sutton

Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Matt Noyen

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: David Munro and Wyatt Raymond

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers

Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Belinda Sharpe

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Jarrod Cole

Cronulla Sharks vs The Dolphins

Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Cameron Paddy and Michael Wise

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Todd Smith

Standby touch judge: Todd Smith

Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and David Munro

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Jon Stone and Darian Furner

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Darian Furner

Standby touch judge: Tyson Brough

Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys

Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Peter Gough

Standby touch judge: Peter Gough

Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels

Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Bunker official: Ben Cummins

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Liam Kennedy