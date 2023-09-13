The NRL has announced that a special performance from TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will headline the 2023 NRL Grand Final entertainment.

This comes 30 years after Tina Turner made her iconic performance at the 1993 Grand Final.

The musical has received 37 award nominations, including Best Musical (Tony Awards) and Best New Musical (Olivier Awards) and is currently playing at Theatre Royal Sydney. It also features iconic songs such as “Simply The Best”, “Nutbush”, and “Proud Mary”.

“Thirty years on, Tina Turner's 1993 performance remains one of the great Grand Final moments," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

"This collaboration is a perfect way for Rugby League to pay tribute to Tina and everything she did for our game, and it will be a special moment for fans amongst the outstanding entertainment on offer on Grand Final day."

Andrew Abdo's words were followed by that of Paul Dainty. Dainty is a producer of AO/TEG Dainty and Stage Entertainment.

“We are honoured that our production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will headline the pre-game show at the NRL Grand Final, commemorating Tina Turner's performance 30 years ago," Dainty said.

"Tina Turner is an icon in the world of music and entertainment, and her incredible journey from adversity to superstardom has inspired countless individuals around the globe.

"To have our production as the centrepiece of the NRL Grand Final entertainment is testament to the enduring power of Tina's music and her indomitable spirit.

"Our cast and crew have worked tirelessly to deliver a performance that will be remembered for years to come.”

The NRL Grand Final day entertainment will also include two performances from the Australian rock band King Stingray. The band originate from the Northern Territory and performs in both English and Yolŋu Matha languages.

King Stingray's first performance will be in the pre-game for the NRLW Grand Final, with their second performance occurring in the build-up to the NRL Grand Final.