The NRL have confirmed full details for the 2026 All Stars match, with the Australian Indigenous and New Zealand Maori teams set to head to New Zealand for just the second time.

2026 will be the 15th All Stars match, and the eighth since the concept changed to the Australian-versus-New Zealand flavour, with FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton set to host the 2026 edition on Sunday, February 15.

The concept will once again see men's and women's matches, as well as touch football games.

The matches come during Week 2 of the pre-season challenge, with no games scheduled for Sunday afternoon between clubs. The women's game will kick off at 1:45pm (AEDT) - 3:45pm (local time), while the men's game will kick off at 4pm (AEDT) - 6pm (local time).

"All Stars is an incredible opportunity for players to represent and connect with their culture through the game they love," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said of the announcement.

"Each year, the NRL is given the privilege of celebrating the vital influence Māori and Indigenous cultures have had on our game. It marks a special occasion for players, their families, and the entire community.

"After the success of hosting All Stars in Rotorua in 2023, we are excited to once again experience All Stars in the incredible culture of Aotearoa, with a community that is so integral to our game.

"Hamilton has become a regular fixture in the Rugby League season for our NRLW players, and it will be a great stage for the 2026 Harvey Norman All Stars."

The previous edition in New Zealand was in 2023, when the Indigenous side took honours by 28 points to 24 at Rotorua International Stadium.

The previous two editions have seen the Indigenous side win in Townsville during 2024, and the Maori side win at Parramatta in 2025.

All up, the Maori side has won four of the seven matches, having won three in a row between 2020 and 2022, as well as last year.