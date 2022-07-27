Newcastle captain Kalyn Ponga is not confident he will take the field again in 2022 as he prepares to meet with a head injury specialist later this week.

Ponga suffered his third concussion in just over six weeks, failing three of the five HIAs the fullback has undergone so far this season, the latest coming less than ten minutes into their clash with the Sydney Roosters.

According to nrl.com, several figures in the game, including concussion-sufferer Ryan Papenhuyzen, have reached out to the Queensland custodian as the repeated head knocks start to catch up with the superstar.

Despite obviously wanting to be out there with his teammates, Ponga confirmed he will take whatever advice the specialist offers him on board.

“I’m not too hopeful for something good, and then going in there and not getting what I want,” Ponga told nrl.com.

“I want to play footy, obviously I want to be on the park.

“For me the process now is listening to the specialist and I am guided by what he says.”

Not featuring in another club game this season would hurt Kalyn's chances of breaking into the Kangaroos squad, a goal the fullback still has firmly in sight.

“I would love to be involved, that’s the dream, that’s an opportunity of a lifetime."

“I am not thinking too far ahead though… obviously I would love to go away and be part of that squad and have that experience.

“But like I said I’m not going in hopeful for anything, because if I don’t get the result I want then I will just let myself down.”

Super League bound fullback Tex Hoy will deputise for Ponga while he remains sidelined.