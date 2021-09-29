Outspoken pundit Paul Kent has claimed that the Melbourne Storm are deeply upset with Cameron Munster following the star's latest indiscretion.

After the reigning premiers were dumped out at the preliminary final stage last weekend, Munster, 27, was captured alongside teammate Brandon Smith, 25, and what is believed to be an illicit white substance.

The pair - along with fellow Storm name Chris Lewis - are set to be facing delayed starts to next season, as well as hefty fines should the game's Integrity Unit see fit to punish their behaviour.

Speaking via his usual post on NRL 360, the former Parramatta listed player-come-journalist stated that this latest incident has left the Storm at their wit's end with the Queenslander.

“All the clubs will think they can fix him,” Kent began.

“But the patience is running out for Munster at that club."

The scribe suggested that it was Munster's propensity for sounding off through the media had led to the belief that the five-eighth's playing future in purple is potentially under threat.

“He [Munster] waited until the week when they were going for 20 weeks in a row - that hadn’t been done in 114 years of competition – and he waited until that week and said he’d love to go back to Queensland and play under Wayne Bennett at the expansion club," Kent continued.

“He came out last week and said ‘we deserve to be in the grand final’. Based on what?"

Fellow journalist and routine NRL 360 guest Paul Crawley echoed Kent's contention and also suggested that if Munster was keen to get the best out of himself as a person and a player, he could do worse than to follow the lead of his former representative teammate.

“Munster is at an age now where he is at a crossroads,” Crawley said.

"I’ll go back to Johnathan Thurston he went through some growing pains, he got to 28 and turned a corner.

“From there a really good player became a future Immortal because he turned his life around and became a leader.

“Munster is young enough to turn that corner and become the marquee man.”

Despite the pair's views, Munster still has a further two-seasons left to run on his multi-million dollar deal with the Storm.

However, his future in the Victorian capital could become far less certain should the findings of the NRL's ongoing investigation read unfavourably for the versatile back.