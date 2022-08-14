The Dolphins’ months-long pursuit of Cameron Munster may be complete, with reports the Storm star is set to join the new franchise on a mega-deal from 2024.

Triple M and Channel 9’s Ben Dobbin believes a deal is all-but official between the two parties after Munster initially rejected approaches to join for 2023.

“Munster is a Dolphin, in 2024 I think Munster is a Dolphin,” Dobbin told Triple M’s Sin Bin.

“It will be a four-year deal.”

The deal is believed to be worth somewhere around six million dollars.

“Is he worth it? Yes. Can he change the fortunes of a club? Yes, he can. Can you put tools around him? Will (the deal) attract other players? Yes, it will.”

Munster has been in fine form lately, moving seamlessly to the fullback role for Craig Bellamy’s side without skipping a beat. In fact, some could argue he’s single-handedly turning the Storm’s fortunes after an injury-induced slump.

The Dolphins are set at the five-eighth role for next season after the recent announcement that Anthony Milford was joining from Newcastle to partner Panther Sean O’Sullivan in the halves. Jamayne Isaako is currently the club’s leading contender for the fullback role.

Dobbin claims that if the alleged deal between the Dolphins and Munster fell through that Wayne Bennett may have his sights set on South Sydney custodian Latrell Mitchell. Bennett was a key player in Mitchell’s move to the Rabbitohs ahead of the 2020 season.

“If they don’t get Cam Munster, I believe they’ll go after (Latrell). Wayne’s relationship with him runs deep,” said Dobbin.

Mitchell is currently in negotiations with the Rabbitohs as the Redfern club look to extend his contract beyond 2023, though the club is reportedly facing a difficult juggling act as they also look to extend Cody Walker and Damien Cook.

While the Rabbitohs are still favourites to retain the trio, opportunistic recruitment agents will be monitoring the situation closely.