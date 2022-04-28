Amid the circus of Cameron Munster's looming contract decision, the Melbourne Storm have reportedly hit back at a potential suitor, lodging a complaint to the club.

Following comments from Dolphins head coach Wayne Bennett that stated their desire to have Munster at Redcliffe in either 2023 or 2024, Melbourne is apparently "seeing red" as they believe the newcomers are acting "arrogant" in their pursuit of the superstar five-eighth.

Munster, who seems to be at the top of Bennett's wish list for the Dolphin's maiden season in 2023, however, isn't off contract with the Storm until the end of next year, with the club reportedly stating there's "zero chance" the Queensland Maroons five-eighth is available until after his contract finishes.

According to News Corp's Dean Ritchie, this is causing a conflict between the two clubs, with the Storm filing an official complaint with the club.

“The Storm were very cranky at comments Wayne Bennett made yesterday about being keen to get Munster for 2023 and 2024. But he’s under contract for 2023, lock and key a strong, firm deal down there at Melbourne,” Ritchie told NRL Tonight.

“So they thought, ‘we’re over this’ and lodged a formal complaint with the Dolphins saying ‘hands off, he’s under contract next year, we won’t be letting him go and even if we did want to let him go — which we don’t — we won’t be doing it now.’

“They did also say if it happens again and the Storm find out (the Dolphins) are agitating for Munster in 2023 that they will then go and lodge another complaint, but this time with the NRL.”

According to the reports, Melbourne has warned Dolphins brass that if they continue their pursuit with the intent of luring Munster away from Melbourne prior to his contract finishing up at the end of next year they will file an official complaint with the NRL.

Melbourne brass believes that coercing a player to break their current contract is a breach of the rules and could warrant sanctions from the league office.