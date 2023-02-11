Former Newcastle halfback Mitchell Pearce has refused to slam the door on a return to the NRL as the 33-year-old begins pondering his future.

Pearce, a veteran of 309 NRL games, departed the competition at the end of 2021 after 15 seasons, winning a premiership with the Sydney Roosters in 2013 before a move the Knights in 2018 following Cooper Cronk's arrival to Bondi.

The halfback inked a two-year deal with Super League club the Catalan Dragons, however Pearce is off-contract at the end of 2023, opening the door for a return to Australian shores.

Still fit as a fiddle, Pearce has put himself on a self-imposed booze ban in a bid to extend his career. Having dealt with a slew of off-field issues in his career, almost all surrounding the drink, it's a refreshing stance from the half.

“I'm going to stick to it (the booze ban),” Pearce told The Daily Telegraph.

“You get to my age and you've got to look after yourself.

“I'm not putting a time limit on it but I'm going to keep it going.”

Pearce returned to Bondi over the off-season in a cameo role, speaking to the Sydney Roosters Academy at Moore Park as well as being spotted sitting down for breakfast with Nick Politis.

While the club has Luke Keary, Sam Walker and Drew Hutchison tied up, a utility role similar to Josh Reynolds' isn't out of the question, and would bring Pearce back to the club 17 years after his NRL debut.

Turning 35 in 2024, Pearce's prime is well behind him, but he can't rule out a return to the competition, and there'd certainly be interested suitors.

Parramatta may have an open spot in their roster if Mitchell Moses departs for Concord, while Canterbury could use the experience to mentor Matt Burton for a season.

Pearce is just excited to play this season for Catalans, which he kicks-off against Kevin Proctor's Wakefield Trinity next weekend.

“I'm fully committed and looking forward to starting next weekend,” he said.

“Who knows what will happen after that. I've always said I'd like another year in the NRL before retiring so we'll see what's available.”