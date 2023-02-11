SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 21: Mitchell Pearce of the Blues looks dejected during game two of the State Of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium on June 21, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Former Newcastle halfback Mitchell Pearce has refused to slam the door on a return to the NRL as the 33-year-old begins pondering his future.

Pearce, a veteran of 309 NRL games, departed the competition at the end of 2021 after 15 seasons, winning a premiership with the Sydney Roosters in 2013 before a move the Knights in 2018 following Cooper Cronk's arrival to Bondi.

The halfback inked a two-year deal with Super League club the Catalan Dragons, however Pearce is off-contract at the end of 2023, opening the door for a return to Australian shores.

MUDGEE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 19: Mitchell Pearce of the Knights celebrates with Lachlan Fitzgibbon of the Knights after their victory in the round 10 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Newcastle Knights at Glen Willow Sporting Complex on May 19, 2019 in Mudgee, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Still fit as a fiddle, Pearce has put himself on a self-imposed booze ban in a bid to extend his career. Having dealt with a slew of off-field issues in his career, almost all surrounding the drink, it's a refreshing stance from the half.

“I'm going to stick to it (the booze ban),” Pearce told The Daily Telegraph.

“You get to my age and you've got to look after yourself.

“I'm not putting a time limit on it but I'm going to keep it going.”

Pearce returned to Bondi over the off-season in a cameo role, speaking to the Sydney Roosters Academy at Moore Park as well as being spotted sitting down for breakfast with Nick Politis.

While the club has Luke Keary, Sam Walker and Drew Hutchison tied up, a utility role similar to Josh Reynolds' isn't out of the question, and would bring Pearce back to the club 17 years after his NRL debut.

Turning 35 in 2024, Pearce's prime is well behind him, but he can't rule out a return to the competition, and there'd certainly be interested suitors.

Parramatta may have an open spot in their roster if Mitchell Moses departs for Concord, while Canterbury could use the experience to mentor Matt Burton for a season.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Mitchell Pearce of the Roosters celebrates kicking a field goal to claim golden point victory during the round eight NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Allianz Stadium on April 25, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Pearce is just excited to play this season for Catalans, which he kicks-off against Kevin Proctor's Wakefield Trinity next weekend.

“I'm fully committed and looking forward to starting next weekend,” he said.

“Who knows what will happen after that. I've always said I'd like another year in the NRL before retiring so we'll see what's available.”

