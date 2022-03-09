The Melbourne Storm will be forced to play Round 1 against the Wests Tigers on Saturday evening without Jesse Bromwich.

The Storm’s most experienced forward has been forced to pull out of the game after falling to the NRL’s COVID-19 protocols.

A club statement confirmed that while Bromwich hasn’t tested positive, he is a close contact due to a member of his family testing positive and will not only miss the game, but the first half of training next week.

He is in isolation until next Wednesday, although that could yet become longer if he himself tests positive.

The Storm are already heading into Round 1 without another middle forward in Tui Kamikamica, who is currently stood down under the NRL’s no-fault stand-down rule, while it’s unclear what shape Nelson Asofa-Solomona is in after being unable to train with the side for most of the pre-season after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

That followed the off-season departure of middle third forward Dale Finucane, who has joined the Cronulla Sharks for 2022 and beyond.

Regardless of Asofa-Solomona’s condition, he will likely have to start the game, being the only middle forward on a small bench for the Storm. It also features utility options Tyran Wishart and Jadyen Nikorima, as well as young edge forward Trent Loiero.

The Storm announced Tepai Moeroa has joined the 24-man squad for the game, although it’s unlikely he would be parachuted onto the bench.

Instead, one of either young second rower Jack Howarth or lock Alec MacDonald will likely find themselves in the playing 17, however, the Storm are going to be severely short in the middle third for their Round 1 clash with the Tigers, with all of Asofa-Solomona, Christian Welch and Josh King likely to have to play big minutes.

Brandon Smith will also likely spend a chunk of the game at lock, given Wishart and Nikorima could both come from the bench and fill in at hooker.

The Storm’s clash with the Tigers, to be played at CommBank Stadium on Saturday evening, will kick-off at 7:35pm (AEDT).