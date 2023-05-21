Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater has revealed his squad for the opening game of the 2023 State of Origin series.

In the biggest calls, all of Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai and Kurt Capewell are missing from the side. Reece Walsh has won the race to play fullback, while Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will line up in the centres for Gagai.

David Fifita and Tom Gilbert form an all-new second-row pairing after Felise Kaufusi was suspended.

Murray Taulagi has won the race to partner Selwyn Cobbo on the wings, with Xavier Coates overlooked for a position.

In other big news out of the Queensland squad, Thomas Flegler starts in the front row alongside Lindsay Collins.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has been selected to play from the bench although is still awaiting a verdict from the match review committee after being put on report during Sunday's game against the Canterbury Bulldogs. If he is ruled out then Christian Welch, who has been named as 19th man, will come into the side.

Ben Hunt has won the race to start at hooker, with Harry Grant to play the impact role off the bench, while Patrick Carrigan will play at lock. Cameron Munster and Daly Cherry-Evans once again form the halves.

Alongside Grant and Fa'asuamaleaui on the bench is Reuben Cotter and Jai Arrow, while Tom Dearden is also in the squad.

Game 1 of the State of Origin series will be played at the Adelaide Oval on May 31.

Maroons squad for Game 1 of State of Origin series

1. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

2. Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos)

3. Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

5. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

8. Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos)

9. Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

10. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

11. Tom Gilbert (The Dolphins)

12. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

13. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

14. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

15. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

16. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

17. Jai Arrow (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

18th man. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

19th man. Christian Welch (Melbourne Storm)