The Broncos reportedly have Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans on their radar, as coach Kevin Walters looks to strengthen the playmaking stocks at Red Hill.

Fox Sports’ Paul Kent suggests the Sea Eagles halfback could find himself as a key target for the Broncos given the current salary cap strains at Brookvale, with Brisbane also “going hard” for Parramatta star Mitch Moses.

The Broncos will need to bolster their halves partnership for 2022 following the departure of young gun Tom Dearden at season’s end, while former Maroons five-eighth Anthony Milford currently resides in the reserves.

DALY CHERRY-EVANS

Halfback Sea Eagles ROUND 7 STATS 3

Try Assists 2

Tries 380

Kick Metres

RELATED: Sydney clubs chasing unwanted Broncos playmaker

Dearden’s move to the Cowboys is sure to allow Walters to head-hunt a number of rival halves, with South Sydney skipper Adam Reynolds, Moses and Cherry-Evans now in the frame.

Speaking on NRL 360, Kent linked Cherry-Evans to a shock move north of the Tweed where he could reunite with his former Queensland coach.

“There’s a sneaky one for Daly Cherry-Evans, because of Manly’s salary cap,” Kent revealed.

“There’s a little bit of talk, it’s been around for three or four weeks that he’s a possibility because Manly’s cap is in a bit of problem, his salary is linked to the salary cap as a percentage.

“Manly are trying to regenerate their roster a bit… so that’s going around. Whether the Broncos are willing to go there we don’t know.

TRANSFER NEWS: Two clubs offer Sam Burgess NRL contract

“They are going hard after Moses at the moment.”

Along with the aforementioned trio of star halfbacks, Cronulla veteran Shaun Johnson was tipped by Matty Johns last week as a formidable transfer target for the Broncos, who are looking to add an unparalleled level of experience to their squad.

“If I was the Broncos, I would go in hard for Shaun Johnson, he’s the player they need,” Johns said on SEN.

“He told me a week ago, he hasn’t had an offer (from a rival club).

“Cronulla have offered him $400k.

“I can’t believe the Broncos haven’t bumped him and told him, ‘You’re our man’, they could get him.”

The Broncos are also understood to have their eyes on Maroons forward Kurt Capewell, who is yet to commit to the Panthers past 2021, with North Queensland understood to be in the race for the 27-year-old’s signature.