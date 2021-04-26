Two NRL clubs have have pushed to bring South Sydney premiership star Sam Burgess out of retirement, with the Englishman understood to have turned down a return to the league despite strong consideration.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, a pair of clubs – one believed to be the Wests Tigers – have miraculously moved to sign the 32-year-old, who medically retired in 2019 after ongoing shoulder issues.

While confirming that the Rabbitohs weren’t one of the eager clubs, Burgess’ adviser Braith Anasta revealed that the former Bradford and South Sydney forward had been tabled offers, but declined after some deliberation.

“The offers were genuine and Sam gave it some serious thought,” Ansata told The Daily Telegraph.

“They rang me and they were keen.

“It was definitely a consideration but it’s not going to happen. The career’s over.

“Playing rugby league was Sam’s life. He loved it and he misses it. To all of a sudden have to retire it was hard.”