In the midst of a serious roster shake-up, the Manly Sea Eagles are yet to make a call on the future of three players at the club for next season.

After reports emerged that the club have told four players they are free to leave and re-signing four players behind closed doors, the Sea Eagles have yet to make a decision on the futures of centre Brad Parker and front-rowers Matt Lodge and Aaron Woods.

According to News Corp, the off-contract Parker has not yet signed a new deal with the club. However, he is set to be the first player to be given a top-30 roster spot if a free spot becomes available.

A mainstay of the team this season with 19 games under his belt, the arrival of Jaxson Paulo and Tommy Talau from the Roosters and Tigers, could see himself moving into a new position.

Earlier this season, it was reported that due to the club's youngsters coming through and new arrivals, Parker will likely move into the second row.

Despite spending the majority of next season on the sideline, recovering from an ACL tear, Manly officials have hinted that he will still be offered a new contract with the club. Lodge joined the club from the Sydney Roosters as a mid-season recruit, signing a train-and-trial deal worth $1000 per week- a salary not worth his value.

“Matt has fitted in extremely well since joining the club and he's been great for our younger players,” Mestrov told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“He's shown enough in the few games he's played with us and this injury won't sway our thinking when looking at our roster for next year.”

The last player the Manly Sea Eagles are yet to make a call on his veteran forward Aaron Woods.

Per News Corp, the former representative front-rower is a player that the club is considering keeping and will help develop the younger forwards within the club's system.

This comes after the Wide World of Sports reported that Woods was extremely close to negotiating a new deal and aims to speak to club officials as soon as possible.