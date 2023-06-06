Manly Sea Eagles outside back Brad Parker could be set for a positional switch away from the centres next season.

The Wide World of Sports stated that Parker could find himself moving into the back row in 2024.

This decision is due to the club having youngsters coming through the ranks in the backline and inconsistency within their back-row.

Multiple players that Manly has for the two centre spots include the likes of Morgan Harper, Tolu Koula, Ben Trbojevic, Fletcher Myers and Reuben Garrick.

Surprisingly, in his 109 games for the club, he has never featured in the back-row. Mainly playing in the centres, he has also featured on the wing for the Sea Eagles in the past.

Parker is currently on the sidelines with a fractured elbow. Injuring his elbow in Round 13, he is set to be out for the next four to six weeks.

In his 11 NRL appearances this season, Parker has scored three tries, had two try assists, 27 tackle busts, two line breaks and ran an average of 83 running metres in the attack.

While in defence, he has made 145 tackles at an efficiency rate of 85.3% and is known for his hard work ethic and professionalism on the field.